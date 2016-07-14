Khloe Kardashian Says She Missed Her Short Hair—and We Really Get It

Literally dying over this right now!! #khloekardashian today with 💁🏼 by me 💄 by @1maryphillips A photo posted by Hair x Mane Addicts (@justinemarjan) on Jul 13, 2016 at 7:26pm PDT

So maybe we have a thing for stalking the Insta accounts of celebrity hairstylists, but if we didn't we couldn't bring you this smokin' hot shot of Khloe Kardashian styled in seriously fierce, voluminous waves.

Stylist Justine Marjan posted the photo on Wednesday evening and wow, just wow. We're not entirely sure where Kardashian was headed with this look, but between the light blonde hue, the perfectly undone texture, and the sexy volume, she has never looked bettrer.

Props to Marjan for creating the look (which made her incredibly proud and rightfully so).

While KoKo's waves are always perfectly messy and divine, it seems like Khloe particularly missed her textured bob. She posted quite a few different pics of her new look, along with a caption that proves she digs it, too.

"I missed my short hair," she wrote in one pic. Uh, we get why, Khloe! It's the kind of good hair day we dream of having.

I missed my short hair 🙏🏽🙏🏽 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 13, 2016 at 7:38pm PDT

We also need to give a shout out to makeup artist Mary Phillips who gave Kardashian a beautiful pink pout and a mauve eye look. Wondering about that almost-platinum blonde hair color? That would be the work of colorist Tracey Cunningham, an artist who also works with celebrities like Fergie and Ariana Grande.

Keep up the good work, ladies.