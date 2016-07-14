Khloe Kardashian Says She Missed Her Short Hair—and We Really Get It

Good hair day dreams DO come true.
Stylist Justine Marjan posted the photo on Wednesday evening and wow, just wow. We're not entirely sure where Kardashian was headed with this look, but between the light blonde hue, the perfectly undone texture, and the sexy volume, she has never looked bettrer.
Props to Marjan for creating the look (which made her incredibly proud and rightfully so).
While KoKo's waves are always perfectly messy and divine, it seems like Khloe particularly missed her textured bob. She posted quite a few different pics of her new look, along with a caption that proves she digs it, too.
"I missed my short hair," she wrote in one pic. Uh, we get why, Khloe! It's the kind of good hair day we dream of having.
RELATED: You Have to See What Shay Mitchell Looks Like BlondeWe also need to give a shout out to makeup artist Mary Phillips who gave Kardashian a beautiful pink pout and a mauve eye look. Wondering about that almost-platinum blonde hair color? That would be the work of colorist Tracey Cunningham, an artist who also works with celebrities like Fergie and Ariana Grande.
@khloekardashian looks amazing!!! It's not her Haircolor she is glowing from within! But I am #happy that she lets me do her #Haircolor 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 @redken5thave #foil #babylights 30vol #flashlift with 1/4 oz of #olaplex and #Bayalage #freehand 1/8 oz of @olaplex rinse towel dry #Olaplex stand alone treatment towel dry in.... Root with 9n+9nb hairline 7n+7nb base for 5 minutes only🐱 lift up and rinse! PS #khloekardashian is one of the sweetest girls I know✨✨✨I really would like to bottle up the stars and sunshine for her🌞✨✨✨✨✨ #tooblessedtobestressed
Keep up the good work, ladies.