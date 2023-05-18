Khloé Kardashian Paired Her Totally See-Through Two-Piece Set With a Giant Metal Scarf

New York dressing with a splash of L.A.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 @ 11:07AM
khloe kardashian new york city black set
Photo:

getty images

While it’s no question that Khloé Kardashian is a SoCal girly through and through, she just stepped out on the East Coast (alongside her sister, Kim Kardashian) looking like a true New Yorker in a sleek black-on-black (… on black) midriff-baring ensemble.

On Tuesday, the two sisters were seen heading to Hulu’s upfronts for their upcoming season of The Kardashians in coordinating all-black outfits that expertly encapsulated each of their individual vibes. While Khloé wore a super-sheer two-piece LaQuan Smith set (comprised of a high-neck cropped tank and a mid-rise see-through maxiskirt) paired with a gigantic silver metal scarf and a belly chain for the occasion, Kim opted for a simple Gucci maxidress that featured multiple side and hip-baring cutouts. Both of the Kardashians kept their accessories to a minimum, sporting only simple black heels and a few rings, and Khloé added an extra touch by throwing on a pair of black sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian is seen on May 16, 2023 in New York City.

getty images

Although the sister duo appeared to be in good spirits during the outing, the appearance came around the same time that Khloé publicly slammed fans for continuing to speculate that she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had gotten back together.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring,” Kardashian commented in response to a fan page’s re-post from Deux Moi on Wednesday that read, "Kim supporting Tristan at the Lakers game… what is going on?”

“I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point,” she continued. “It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun….”

Khloé added, “Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life. Example ….. just how I support scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️”

