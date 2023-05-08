Khloé Kardashian Shared a Rare Family Photo of Her Baby Boy and True on Instagram

The cutest sibling duo.

May 8, 2023
Khloe Kardashian
While we're still waiting on Khloé Kardashian to reveal her son's name officially, she's seemingly placating the internet with an adorable new photo of her baby boy in the meantime. 

On Sunday, the mom of two shared a rare family snapshot on Instagram that featured herself, her 9-month-old son, and her daughter, True Thompson, sweetly posing together. In the selfie, which appeared to be snapped at Khloé's nephew Psalm's firefighter-themed birthday party over the weekend, the Good American founder is pictured sitting down on a picnic bench while holding her little boy and True on her lap.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and her hair styled in space buns, True, smiled for the camera, while her baby brother looked the other direction, wearing a camouflage sweater and a red firefighter helmet over his beanie. Khloé, for her part, wore a long-sleeved white shirt, and paired her soft blonde waves with coral-colored lipstick.

Although Kardashian's son's name has yet to be disclosed, she did tease that it starts with the letter "T" during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show last month. "He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show," she said, adding: "I didn't know it was going to be this far out. So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed." 

Khloé also admitted that she didn't have a name picked out prior to her son's arrival. "He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork, I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him," she explained. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first, he didn't have a name." 

Season 3 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on May 25.

