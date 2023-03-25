Khloé Kardashian Just Paired the Chunky Athletic Sneakers You Probably Owned as a Kid With a $16,190 Bag

Shop the celebrity-favorite style starting at $98.

Kaelin Dodge
Published on March 25, 2023 @ 06:30AM

The Kardashians have distinct styles: Kourtney’s the goth, Kim’s the trend-setter, and Khloé is the queen of athleisure. So when I’m ready for a new pair of sneakers — or need inspiration on how to style them — I turn to Khloé. Earlier this month, the reality TV star and Good American founder introduced our team to a pair of sneakers Amazon shoppers say are so comfortable, they can walk 20 miles in them. And this week, she reminded me how cool one classic pair of sneakers can actually be.

When stepping out in Calabasas, Khloé wore her $16,190 Hermès Birkin bag with a sweat set — very J.Lo of her — and a pair of Nike Dunk Highs. The chunky shoes have remained a classic since they emerged in the ‘80s, becoming trendier in recent years; celebs like Hailey Bieber and, just this week, Sophie Turner, have worn the style. When home for the holidays, my Gen Z cousin even expressed they were what she wanted most for Christmas, with the shoe’s cool athletic style having cross-generational appeal.

For a sneaker that has the comfort you crave without too much a performance look — I cherish my Hokas but I wouldn’t wear them with jeans — Nike Dunks are a must. While Khloé’s specific coloration might be sold out, I found similar styles you can grab today from Nordstrom, with prices starting at $98.

If you’re wanting something classic, opt for this burgundy and white pair. This coloring is simple and versatile, easily going with your every shade of denim, from acid to light wash to true black. Shoppers describe the sneakers as “quite comfortable” and versatile, explaining that they “pair with most any type of outfit.” Another described them as “so worth it,” adding, “they go with everything.”

Nike Dunk High Basketball Shoe (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com

For something a little more unique — and that can easily be dressed up thanks to the brown-leather finish — grab this pair for $135. Similar to the previous style, this features a padded collar that provides comfortable ankle support. But where the other stuck to the classic Nike design — white sneakers with dark details — this is completely monochromatic, from the tongue to the laces. Multiple shoppers note that these look even better in person, with one writing, “the color is just wow.”

Nike Dunk High Premium Basketball Sneaker (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

Khloé leaned into Nike’s more playful vibe with her sneakers. If you’re wanting something fun rather than everyday, consider this cloud-like pair. They might not be as versatile as the previous picks — with a soft, boucle-esque finish and sky-inspired details — but the soft finish and light coloring makes these a spring must-have.

Nike Dunk High SE Basketball Sneaker (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $125; nordstrom.com

Diverging from the high-tops is this fresh take on the classic Air Force Ones. These are bold, playful, and ready to be your statement shoe, combining a number of different colors and patterns, including baby blue, a rose-colored floral print, and a touch of cheetah at the heel. 

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Basketball Sneaker (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $125; nordstrom.com

Nike Dunks have long been a staple for a reason. Give your wardrobe a sporty update with this Khloé Kardashian-worn sneaker style, available at Nordstrom.

