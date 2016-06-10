The Complete Lowdown on Getting Khloe Kardashian’s Pretty Waves

When Khloe Kardashian does good, she makes sure she looks good doing it. Take, for example, the “effortless” waves she sported while doling out Coolhaus treats to a local Los Angeles high school this week. We’re positive no one has ever looked this hot handing out frozen treats.

Celeb stylist Justine Marjan worked her magic on Kardashian’s tresses and thankfully posted a step-by-step tutorial on Instagram (which, by the way, is the best thing to happen since we learned Koko returned to a lob). Now we know exactly which potions and tools it takes to replicate the style.

Marjan starts with Davines Volume Mist ($34; davines.com) while hair is damp, then uses a Paul Mitchell Neuro blow dryer and Raincry Professional brush to blow out Kardashian’s strands. Next, she sprayed The Ouai Texturizing Hairspray ($26; sephora.com) through dry hair and used the Kardashian Beauty flat iron to bend the hair. Marjan brushed and fluffed the reality star’s locks with RSession Pro’s Detailing Brush and added Fat Boy Perfect Putty to the ends to finish off the look.

BRB, going to collect everything I need to practice this style over the weekend.