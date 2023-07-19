Khloé Kardashian Just Wore Sweatpants With Slouchy Knee-High Boots

Oh, and don’t forget the matching corset.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023
Khloe Kardashian CFDA Awards
Photo:

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Anytime Khloé Kardashian wears anything, it instantly gets adopted by the masses (see: her era of animal print in the early years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians). Even if the trend is slightly questionable, Khlomoney’s the one person who could get us on board — so it's only natural that her latest TikTok had us reevaluating our lazy day ‘fits to prioritize fashion over function.

On Tuesday, the Good American founder shared an OOTD TikTok while showing off her modeling chops to the trending sound, "Killing Me Softly With His Song" by Fugees. In the clip, she wore a slinky light gray corset with matching high-waisted baggy sweatpants. Ushering in the best of both worlds (comfy yet chic), she layered her sexy loungewear look under a coordinating oversized gray trench coat slung around her shoulders and tucked her puddling pants into a pair of knee-high, pointed-toe black boots. Black shield sunglasses, a smattering of rings, a charm necklace, and silver hoop earrings completed Khloé’s look.

khloe kardashian new york city black set

getty images

Beauty-wise, she wore her platinum-blonde hair in a ‘90s crimped look and a middle part, and her usual bronzy glam included a rosy pink matte lip.

While mouthing the lyrics to the sped-up version of Fugees’ 1996 hit, she captioned the post with a simple gray heart.

Khloe Kardashian Orange Dress

Khloe Kardashian/IG

While Khloé's wardrobe usually tends to stay rather muted, she made up for it by sporting the sartorial version of everyone's favorite summertime treat earlier this summer. In the series of snaps, she posed in a creamsicle-colored slinky gown that featured long sleeves and ruching below the waist. She teamed the summer-worthy dress with voluminous, blown-out curls parted to the side, and her glam looked equally as vibrant — complete with matching coral eyeshadow and a pearlescent manicure.

