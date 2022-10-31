Khloé Kardashian Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's baby boy is celebrating his first Halloween, and in honor of the spooky holiday, he officially made his social media debut — a Kardashian-Jenner rite of passage.



On Sunday, Khloé shared a cute sibling photo of her 4-year-old daughter True and her newborn son on Instagram. In the snapshot, True, who dressed up as PJ Masks's Owlette, is pictured holding her baby brother. And while the 3-month-old's face was not visible in the photo, he was still objectively adorable in a Tigger from Winnie the Pooh costume and a pair of Nike baby sneakers.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Kardashian captioned the post, adding what moms everywhere are thinking: "(Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)."



Last month, fans got a glimpse at Khloé's newborn during the season two premiere of The Kardashians. Though the baby's name has yet to be revealed, Khloé admitted that she wants her son to have a "T" name to complement True. "No one is sharing the name of the baby and a lot of acquaintances do not know,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “She’s keeping it tight-lipped,” they added, noting that friends and family are “letting Khloe make that announcement when she’s ready.”



Until then, he's been jokingly referred to as "no name Johnson."