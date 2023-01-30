Khloé Kardashian Paired a Faux Leather Corset Top With Matching Skin-Tight Pants

While Kim Kardashian may plug SKIMS any chance she gets (see: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram comments), Khloé Kardashian just proved that the entrepreneurial spirit runs in the family by shamelessly promoting her own brand, Good American, with the sexiest black-and-white photo.

On Monday, the youngest Kardashian sister kicked off the week by sharing the sultry shot with her 292 million Instagram followers. Captioned, “Better than leather @goodamerican,” Khloé showcased Good American’s new faux leather line by wearing a black corset crop top (complete with structured boning and a subtle V-silhouette in the front) paired with coordinating faux leather high-waisted pants. Sky-high black heels and the glitziest bracelet and necklace accessorized the mother-of-two’s look, and she wore her waist-skimming caramel hair in loose waves parted down the middle.

Although Khloé was back to her signature hairstyle in the post, it came just weeks after she tried on the French girl aesthetic for size with a pair of clip-in bangs. In early January, Kardashian shared a series of photos from a cover shoot with Sorbet Magazine where she wore Prada from head to toe and debuted some fresh forehead fringe.

“Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed,” she revealed in one of her multiple posts detailing the shoot. “I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?”