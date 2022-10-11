Khloé Kardashian Had a Tumor Removed From Her Face

After fans noticed a bandage on her face, Khloé Kardashian shared that she underwent an operation to have a tumor removed. She explained it all on her Instagram Story, saying that she thought the bump was a pimple but was glad that she insisted on getting a biopsy once it hadn't gone down after seven months. After testing, she had it removed.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit," she wrote on one photo, circling the bump in question. "I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she shared in another post. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families [sic] and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

Kardashian said that the procedure went well and that the bandage will have to stay on for now. She's in good spirits, however, and even joked that her bandages are "fabulous" as she shared more photos.



"So, here we are ... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed)," she wrote. "But until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look."

Khloé also took the time to remind her followers to seek help if they think something seems wrong. She reminded fans that she had a similar scare when she was a teenager and that she knows from personal experience that irregularities should be checked out.

"At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back," she shared. "And I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time."

"Most people aren't as lucky as me," she finished. "And I am forever thankful and grateful."