Celebrity Khloé Kardashian's Thigh-High Boots Couldn't Have Gone Any Higher And her backless bodysuit, any lower. By Alicia Brunker Published on October 8, 2022 @ 11:14AM Boot season has officially arrived, which means it's time to pull out your combats, knee-highs, and booties — or in Khloé Kardashian's case, extreme thigh-highs. On Friday, the Good American founder shared a slideshow of photos featuring her latest fall look on Instagram, and the outfit included a pair of black leather boots that completely covered her legs and reached just below her butt. Khloé teamed the daring thigh-highs with a black, backless, and side-boob-baring SKIMS bodysuit. The onesie scooped super low from behind and featured a sexy halter neckline. Finishing off the reality star's look was diamond jewelry, a milky manicure, and her dirty blonde hair styled in long mermaid waves with a sleek middle part. Kardashian captioned her content carousel with a series of black-colored emojis — including a cat, ninja, and hearts. Khloé's recent repping of her older sister Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand came just a day after Kanye West criticized his ex-wife's company for being "overly sexualized." During a wide-ranging interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, West told the co-host, "I had a lot of issues with the imagery or SKIMS. I felt like there's a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn't want to see my wife — and definitely not my daughters — doing in the future in order to sell products." Kanye then proceeded to take credit for making SKIMS the success it is today, adding: "SKIMS is based on a lot of the Yeezy ideas. I had to use my relationships in fashion in order to establish Kim so fashionable people would say, 'I'm down to wear Kim's line.'"