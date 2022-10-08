Khloé Kardashian's Thigh-High Boots Couldn't Have Gone Any Higher

And her backless bodysuit, any lower.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 8, 2022 @ 11:14AM
Khloe Kardashian
Photo:

@khloekardashian/Instagram

Boot season has officially arrived, which means it's time to pull out your combats, knee-highs, and booties — or in Khloé Kardashian's case, extreme thigh-highs.  

On Friday, the Good American founder shared a slideshow of photos featuring her latest fall look on Instagram, and the outfit included a pair of black leather boots that completely covered her legs and reached just below her butt. Khloé teamed the daring thigh-highs with a black, backless, and side-boob-baring SKIMS bodysuit. The onesie scooped super low from behind and featured a sexy halter neckline. 

Finishing off the reality star's look was diamond jewelry, a milky manicure, and her dirty blonde hair styled in long mermaid waves with a sleek middle part. Kardashian captioned her content carousel with a series of black-colored emojis — including a cat, ninja, and hearts.

Khloé's recent repping of her older sister Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand came just a day after Kanye West criticized his ex-wife's company for being "overly sexualized." During a wide-ranging interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, West told the co-host, "I had a lot of issues with the imagery or SKIMS. I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife — and definitely not my daughters — doing in the future in order to sell products."

Kanye then proceeded to take credit for making SKIMS the success it is today, adding: "SKIMS is based on a lot of the Yeezy ideas. I had to use my relationships in fashion in order to establish Kim so fashionable people would say, ‘I’m down to wear Kim’s line.’”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jeans for Curvy Figures
Shop The 7 Best Jeans for Curvy Figures of 2022 That Won't Gap
Good American Models Crouching In Pink Clothes Pink Background "Pop Off Pink" Collection
Khloé Kardashian Says Good American's Pink Collection Was in Development Long Before the Barbiecore Craze
Best White Jeans
The 9 Best White Jeans of 2022 to Wear All Year Round
People Are Attempting to 'Reverse' Their Butt Lift Surgeries to Achieve a New Celebrity Aesthetic
Backing Away From BBLs
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis Paired the Deepest Plunging Blazer With the Tallest Thigh-High Boots
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Eating Grapes in Bed While Dressed in Lingerie and Thigh-High Boots Is a Major Mood
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Leather Date Night Top Couldn't Have Plunged Any Deeper
Best Slips
The Best Shapewear Dresses to 'Slip' Into for Any Occasion  
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired the Sleekest Leotard With the Tallest Thigh-High Boots
Best Plus Size One-Pieces of 2022
The 10 Best Plus-Size One-Pieces For Everyone in 2022
Best Tote Bags
The 12 Best Tote Bags For Serious Schleppers
Best Charlotte Tilbury Products
These are the 12 Best Charlotte Tilbury Products
Chunky Gold Jewelry
You’ll Want To Layer These 12 Best Pieces of Chunky Gold Jewelry Daily in 2022
Rihanna
Celebrities Are Living in a Fantasy World of Nonsense Poots
Eye Makeup Removers
We Tested 29 Eye Makeup Removers, These 12 Wipe Away Stubborn Shadow, Liner, and Mascara
Fashion Sports Bra
The 10 Best Sports Bras for Any Workout