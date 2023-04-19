Khloé Kardashian’s Denim and Diamonds Dressed Her Sexy LBD Up and Down

Move over Miley Cyrus — Khloé Kardashian just proved that “The Best of Both Worlds” isn’t just reserved for Hannah Montana.

On Tuesday, the reality star and Good American co-founder combined two ends of the style spectrum into one spectacular look when stepping out for a brand event in both diamonds and denim. Showing that her Good American’s signature denim pieces can truly fit any occasion, Kardashian paired a sexy strapless LBD (also from the brand) with an ankle-length denim trench coat, sheer black tights, and black, pointy-toe boots. A stack of gltizy diamond necklaces and matching diamond studs completed Khloé’s look, and she wore her dirty blonde hair down in voluminous curls with a middle part.

good american

Kardashian’s Good American outing came just days after she announced that the brand will soon be venturing into brick-and-mortar locations, starting with a flagship store at the Westfield Century City Mall in California.

In the post, Kardashian modeled another look from her line: a full-length black latex skirt, matching long-sleeve bodysuit, black boots, and gold jewelry. Khlo also paired the look with a branded hard hat, black leather gloves, and a drill while posing in front of various pieces of equipment and building plans.

“Our very first @goodamerican store is opening soon!! I’m so excited for everyone to experience GA IRL,” she captioned the dump. “Stay tuned for the grand opening of our flagship store at the Westfield Century City Mall 🤍 .”