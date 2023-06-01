Khloé Kardashian’s Slinky Creamsicle-Colored Dress Is Summer in an Outfit

Looking like a snack.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on June 1, 2023 @ 09:58AM
Khloe Kardashian Orange Dress
Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/IG

If you’ve been looking to liven up your summer wardrobe, look no further than Khloé Kardashian's latest outfit. On Wednesday, the Good American founder proved she's getting a head start on her warm weather wardrobe while wearing the color of the season: neon orange.

Giving the world a major serotonin boost, Khloé posted a series of snapshots of her sporting the dress version of everyone's favorite summertime treat on her Instagram feed. Cheekily captioned, “Why do oranges wear sunblock?,” the television personality wore a creamsicle-colored slinky gown that featured long sleeves and ruching below the waist. She teamed the summer-worthy dress with nothing but a smattering of rings and simple diamond stud earrings.

Khloe Kardashian Orange Dress

Khloe Kardashian/IG

As for her glam, she styled her honey-blonde hair in voluminous, blown-out curls with a side part, and her makeup palette looked equally as vibrant — complete with matching coral eyeshadow, feathered lashes, and a pearlescent manicure.

Kardashian's bold OOTD post came hours before the second episode of season 3 of The Kardashians dropped on Hulu. During the episode, Khloé and her family dealt with the unexpected news of her skin cancer diagnosis. What she thought was a pestering zit on her face turned out to be melanoma. "I have done one biopsy on this bump that I just assumed was a zit, turns out it's not a zit," she said on the show. "It’s melanoma and for my age, it’s incredibly rare."

Khloé revealed she had the spot tested a second time, explaining that it was “scary waiting for results.” She first shared the news of her diagnosis with her fans back in October (prior to the episode airing), and updated them on the removal of the tumor on her face.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Summer Outfit For When It's Too Hot For Clothes
Eva Longoria
The Slit on Eva Longoria's Sheer LBD Couldn't Have Climbed Any Higher
Kendall Jenner Pastie Dress Instagram Story
Kendall Jenner's Tiny Naked Dress Included Petal Pasties
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Chose the Blingiest Piece From Dua Lipa's Versace Collection
sydney sweeney today show mint green outfit
Sydney Sweeney Gave Modern Day 'Heathers' in a Minty-Fresh Blazer and Skirt Set
Kate Hudson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kate Hudson Shared Her Summer Book Pick Wearing Nothing But Tiny Bikini Bottoms
Vanessa Hudgens 2023 Met Gala
Vanessa Hudgens Is Summer-Ready In a Bra Top and Maxiskirt Set
Kendall Jenner Sheer Cover Up
Kendall Jenner Took The Naked Dress Trend to the Coast
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Poked Fun at Her Growing Baby Bump While Slipping Into a Slinky LBD
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt
Jennifer Lopez Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering
Kylie Jenner Paris
Kylie Jenner Kicked Off the Unofficial Start of Summer in Two All-White Looks
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Toughened Up Her Plunging Lace Slip Dress With a Bomber Jacket and Combat Boots
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Outfit Confirmed the Coastal Grandma Trend Is Here to Stay
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt
Blake Lively On Set
Blake Lively Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Two Pairs of Pants