Khloé Kardashian’s Slinky Creamsicle-Colored Dress Is Summer in an Outfit

If you’ve been looking to liven up your summer wardrobe, look no further than Khloé Kardashian's latest outfit. On Wednesday, the Good American founder proved she's getting a head start on her warm weather wardrobe while wearing the color of the season: neon orange.

Giving the world a major serotonin boost, Khloé posted a series of snapshots of her sporting the dress version of everyone's favorite summertime treat on her Instagram feed. Cheekily captioned, “Why do oranges wear sunblock?,” the television personality wore a creamsicle-colored slinky gown that featured long sleeves and ruching below the waist. She teamed the summer-worthy dress with nothing but a smattering of rings and simple diamond stud earrings.

Khloe Kardashian/IG

As for her glam, she styled her honey-blonde hair in voluminous, blown-out curls with a side part, and her makeup palette looked equally as vibrant — complete with matching coral eyeshadow, feathered lashes, and a pearlescent manicure.

Kardashian's bold OOTD post came hours before the second episode of season 3 of The Kardashians dropped on Hulu. During the episode, Khloé and her family dealt with the unexpected news of her skin cancer diagnosis. What she thought was a pestering zit on her face turned out to be melanoma. "I have done one biopsy on this bump that I just assumed was a zit, turns out it's not a zit," she said on the show. "It’s melanoma and for my age, it’s incredibly rare."

Khloé revealed she had the spot tested a second time, explaining that it was “scary waiting for results.” She first shared the news of her diagnosis with her fans back in October (prior to the episode airing), and updated them on the removal of the tumor on her face.