Khloé Kardashian’s Underboob-Baring Copper Dress Was Almost Split in Two

She wore the gown while attending Monday night's CFDA Awards.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on November 8, 2022 @ 09:43AM
Just days after Khloé Kardashian joined the rest of the Kar-Jenner family in celebrating mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday —  dressing like different versions of the momager in the process — the Good American founder was back to dressing like an entirely different icon when attending the CFDA Awards on Monday night: herself. 

Kardashian pulled all the stops while celebrating the ​​Council of Fashion Designers of America on the New York City white carpet, opting to go braless in a stunning silky LaQuan Smith copper gown. Although the dress featured multiple eye-catching details, including a ruched mock neck, dramatic train, and one-shoulder design, the most notable element had to be the gown’s underboob and midriff-baring slash that gave the illusion of its bodice splitting into two.

Khloé accessorized the body-hugging dress with nothing but a smattering of rings, simple stud earrings, and open-toed heels, and she wore her hair in a sleek, slicked-back bun. Her glam looked equally as bronzy for the occasion, complete with a dark-lined smoky eye and a nude lip.

Kardashian wasn’t the only member of her famous family to walk the fashion awards carpet — she was joined by younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and older sister Kim Kardashian, who was honored during the ceremony with the innovation award for her work on SKIMS. When talking to Extra ahead of the ceremony, Kim opened up about what the honor meant to her. 

“If you were to ask my teenage self if I thought this was where I would be, absolutely not," Kim told Extra. "I'm so grateful I pinch myself all the time just thinking of these amazing opportunities and things that have come my way. This means everything, for Skims what we've built, and I'm so excited just for our whole team that works at Skims, that works so hard.”

