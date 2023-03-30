Khloé Kardashian Had the Best Clap Back for a Troll Who Asked if She Missed Her "Old Face"

Khloé Kardashian is not putting up with the haters today (or any day, for that matter). After sharing a video of an intense workout in her home gym (with an adorable cameo from her daughter True Thompson) to Instagram, a troll took to Khloé's comments section to leave a rude remark — and the Kardashian took a page out of her sister Kourtney's book when addressing the cynic.

"Do you miss your old face?" the user wrote. Kardashian wasted no time in responding with the best, most simple clap back. "No," she replied.

During the video, Kardashian told her followers that she was "trying to get up the energy to work out." 'I'm just not in the mood," she said to the camera. "But let's get to it." True appeared and told viewers that she was about to have two weeks off from school for spring break. Khloé was then later joined by her trainer Don Brooks, better known as Don-A-Matrix. She also worked her Hydrow rower into her routine.

The reality star recently opened up to InStyle about her fitness journey and how she stays so disciplined. Even when she isn't "in the mood" for a workout, she tries to get in the gym, unless her body truly needs a break. "I think you have to listen to your body for sure, but no one's going to push you," she said. "So you do have to listen to yourself and know when you're really tired versus making excuses. The beginning is the hardest — I think the first three weeks are the biggest challenge. And then, once you get over that, I do feel like everyone finds a rhythm.

Last week, Kardashian posted a series of selfies to her Instagram that showed off a glam look that included super long straight hair with a middle part (styled by Justine Marjan) and a bronzy makeup moment perfected by her go-to celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holme.

KhloÃ© Kardashian/Instagram

"TGIF," she captioned the post.