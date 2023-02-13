Celebrity Khloe Kardashian Khloé Kardashian Paired Her New Bright Blonde Highlights with a Corseted Bodysuit A subtle, but stunning hair change. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 13, 2023 @ 09:12AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Khloé Kardashian has been having fun with her hair lately. After debuting French-girl fringe and experimenting with a honey-blonde shade, the Good American founder switched it up again. On Sunday, Kardashian opted for a subtle yet stunning hair transformation, and added a number of bright blonde highlights to her caramel-colored hair, creating a gorgeous ombre effect to her mane. In a photo shared to Instagram, Khloé showed off her new dye job (courtesy of celebrity stylist Chris Appleton), as well as her waist-length extensions while making a kissy face and flashing two peace signs at the camera. Kardashian paired her freshly-highlighted hair with a chocolate-brown corseted bodysuit from her sister Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS — and not much else. Forgoing pants entirely, she accessorized with only a gold necklace emblazoned with her nickname "Koko" and a stack of diamond bracelets on one wrist. For glam, she complemented her long, pointy red manicure with a petal pink lip and heavy black eyeliner. Khloé Kardashian Paired a Faux Leather Corset Top With Matching Skin-Tight Pants Last month, Khloé reflected on the wispy bangs she sported on the cover of Sorbet magazine, which turned out to be only temporary. “Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed,” she revealed in one of her multiple posts from the shoot. “I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?”