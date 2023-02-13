Khloé Kardashian Paired Her New Bright Blonde Highlights with a Corseted Bodysuit

A subtle, but stunning hair change.

Published on February 13, 2023 @ 09:12AM
Khloe Kardashian
Photo:

Getty

Khloé Kardashian has been having fun with her hair lately. 

After debuting French-girl fringe and experimenting with a honey-blonde shade, the Good American founder switched it up again. On Sunday, Kardashian opted for a subtle yet stunning hair transformation, and added a number of bright blonde highlights to her caramel-colored hair, creating a gorgeous ombre effect to her mane. In a photo shared to Instagram, Khloé showed off her new dye job (courtesy of celebrity stylist Chris Appleton), as well as her waist-length extensions while making a kissy face and flashing two peace signs at the camera. 

Kardashian paired her freshly-highlighted hair with a chocolate-brown corseted bodysuit from her sister Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS — and not much else. Forgoing pants entirely, she accessorized with only a gold necklace emblazoned with her nickname "Koko" and a stack of diamond bracelets on one wrist. For glam, she complemented her long, pointy red manicure with a petal pink lip and heavy black eyeliner. 

Last month, Khloé reflected on the wispy bangs she sported on the cover of Sorbet magazine, which turned out to be only temporary.

“Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed,” she revealed in one of her multiple posts from the shoot. “I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?”

