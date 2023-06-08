Khloé Kardashian Says It Took "Months" for Her to Connect With Her Son Tatum

"We still don't have a complete bond."

Published on June 8, 2023 @ 09:11AM
Khloe Kardashian
Photo:

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's motherhood journey hasn't exactly been easy — and in the latest episode of The Kardashians, she's getting honest about the difficulties of having a baby via surrogate. 

During Thursday's episode, the Good American founder opened up about how her bonding experience with her son Tatum is much different than when she welcomed her 5-year-old daughter True. "When you compare it, between True and him, it's a very different experience," Khloe told mom Kris Jenner. "Like, the connection."

She continued, "Like with True, it took me a couple days to be like, 'Okay, this is my daughter,' and I was super into it—but just days," she continued. "But with him, it's taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."

Khloé added that she feels "guilty sometimes" for not connecting with Tatum as quickly as she did with True. "Like, why isn't it the same? But I know that it will be, and I know I don't treat him differently, I just question myself sometimes," she explained.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Just a few weeks ago, Khloé got candid once again about her struggles with being a new parent during the show's season 3 premiere. Admitting that she felt "less connected" to her baby boy because of surrogacy, she explained, "I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and I take the baby and go to another room and you are separated. It felt like such a transactional experience because it is not about him."

