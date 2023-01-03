Celebrity Khloe Kardashian Khloé Kardashian Styled Her Bangs With a Sparkly Prada Minidress An obvious combination, duh. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 3, 2023 @ 03:12PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images The holidays may be over, but Khloé Kardashian is teaching us a lesson in wearing glitter the chill way with her most recent photo shoot. The reality star demonstrated how to sport sparkles all year round in a head-to-toe Prada look with Sorbet Magazine. Earlier this week, the publication shared the cover to its Instagram feed with a close-up shot of Kardashian wearing a Prada tank top and gold chunky necklace with her dirty-blonde hair styled in tousled waves and perfect (clip-in) fringe. For glam, the denim guru paired neutral tones with a metallic graphic eye look. Khloé Kardashian Debuted a New Set of Wispy Bangs on Instagram In another glamour shot, Kardashian lounged on a chair and ottoman set while wearing a gold shimmery Prada minidress layered over a white top with the designer's signature triangle decal, which she paired with matching pointy-toe pumps and an anklet with an oversized, triangular pendant. Other looks included a sheer black dress with a crisp white collar, an ab-baring crop top and chainmail miniskirt, and a white fuzzy faux fur jacket. Kardashian shared a few snaps in the metal micro-mini (which she accessorized with a coordinating wrap bracelet). "This is my favorite shot," she wrote alongside the gallery of photos. "Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face, I still liked them. Would you ever get bangs?"