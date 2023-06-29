We Put Keys Soulcare's New "It's Like Skin" Tint to the Test

The “It” look of complexion products come summer is all about offering the most natural-looking coverage possible. While you might be tempted to return to a tried-and-true tinted moisturizer or test out a K-beauty fave BB cream, allow us to recommend something that goes on even lighter. We’re talking, of course, about skin tints.

For the uninitiated, skin tints are sheer face products that give you minimal coverage and a glowing complexion. “A skin tint is a lightweight liquid complexion formula with light coverage and a natural-looking finish,” explains Miles George, makeup artist and associate director of product development at Keys Soulcare. “[They] tend to be less heavy feeling and looking on the skin than BB/CC and may have a little more coverage than tinted moisturizers.”

As such, tints can give you the best of both worlds, combining color and skincare benefits for a fresh, light wash of coverage that's as buildable as it is nourishing. And if, like us, you’re all about the “no makeup” makeup vibe this season, look no further than the newest offering from Keys Soulcare: It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint, $28.

After all, who better to create the perfect barely-there skin savior than Alicia Keys, who's famously had an on-and-off relationship with foundation? For this launch, her top priorities included comfort and ease. "I've been using it already for the past year as we've been testing it, and when I use it, I feel like instantly it's blending what needs to blend, but I'm feeling really natural and easy about it," she shares with InStyle about the new formula. "It's not feeling like it's some big to-do."

The brand also prioritized inclusivity and accessibility, creating 40 shades to match any skin tone and an easy-to-use large applicator blush so that you can apply the tint directly onto your face before blending with a sponge, brush, or, as in Alicia Keys's case, your fingers.

“[It gives] the benefits of a lightweight, buildable foundation and a versatile concealer that blends into the skin,” adds George. And that's just the makeup side of things; the tint offers plenty of skincare benefits, too. On top of the non-comedogenic formula — an important feature, says Keys, for people like her who have acne-prone skin: "That's what everything is all about; it has to really work with the skin and not irritate it" — It's Like Skin contains moisturizing ingredients like niacinamide and squalane to give you that radiant glow before and after wearing it.

Intrigued? Us too. To see if the latest from Keys Soulcare lives up to the hype, we put it to the test. Read on for three InStyle editors' honest reviews — chances are high that you’ll want to jump on the skin tint train when you're through.

Courtesy of Audrey Noble

"Because I have very oily and acne-prone skin, I’ve always been team skin tint for my complexion products — and this one did not disappoint. It strikes the perfect balance of feeling lightweight while providing enough natural-looking coverage to hide any uneven texture, hyperpigmentation, scarring, or whatever you’re hoping to conceal for a bit. It blends seamlessly into the skin, and you get a bit of glow thanks to a nice dewy finish. You also don’t need much of it to cover your entire face: I simply use the applicator brush to put a tiny amount of product (just a quick dab) on my cheeks and a few dots along my nose, chin, and forehead before working it in all over. The phrase 'like your skin, but better' is overused at this point, but trust that is exactly what you’re getting with this tint." — Audrey Noble, beauty editor

Courtesy of Ondine Jean-Baptiste

"I love a concealer that does all the heavy lifting for me. With just a little dab, this 2-in-1 concealer and skin tint covered the hyperpigmentation on my forehead, chin, and cheeks in just a few seconds. The shade 460 W matched my skin perfectly while giving the slightest hint of a glow all-over for the perfect no-makeup makeup look." — Ondine Jean-Baptiste, assistant social media editor

Courtesy of Madeline Hirsch

"Full disclosure: skin tints are my preferred complexion product. I like something light, buildable, and stretchable, especially in the summer when I don’t want a heavy formula sitting on my face. So, Keys Soulcare’s new formula is right in my sweet spot. I love how buildable it is (I like to be able to conceal my under eyes when I’m low on sleep), but the tint also thins nicely with a damp beauty blender. I can apply a wash sheer coverage to even out my skin without covering up the freckles on the bridge of my nose and cheeks. And it’s got surprising staying power. I snapped this photo after a long day at work and a sweaty subway ride. The formula holds up. Catch me wearing this tint through the deep days of summer and beyond." — Madeline Hirsch, news director