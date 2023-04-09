The Tubing Mascara We Named the Best of 2023 Keeps My Eyelids Smudge-Free — Even in Hot, Sweaty Weather

Oily lids, this is for you.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 9, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kevyn Aucoin Mascara
Photo:

Nordstrom / InStyle

At some point over the past few years, I became an oily eyelid person. I’d heard friends lament about their own slick lids, which, they’d said, made for a smeared mess anytime they wore mascara. Since I began experiencing the issue myself, I’ve settled on two solutions to my panda-eye problem. One: faux lashes — which, for some, I realize sounds painstaking. Two: Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, which imparts a falsie effect in a few swipes — and, importantly, is totally smudge-proof, even in the sweaty summer months. 

KEVYN AUCOIN BEAUTY The Volume Mascara

Nordstrom

Shop now: $31; amazon.com, nordstrom.com

Many tubing mascaras exist; Kevyn Aucoin’s, however, reigns supreme — this according to yours truly, friends I’ve recommended it to, and InStyle testers, who crowned Kevyn Aucoin’s the “best overall” tubing mascara after assessing dozens of formulas. “It amplifies the lashes with a rich black coat, moisturizes each lash, and is smudge-resistant, all with an effortless application,” our testers concluded. I completely agree, and have found the formula is truly unparalleled for smudge-proof wear and satisfying volume. 

Magical as it seems, the product — which is categorically considered a tubing mascara — owes its steadfast, smudge-proof wear to straightforward science. Specifically, polymers, Makeup Artist Elisa Flowers previously shared with InStyle, which build on each other and enrobe each lash in a tube-like casing (hence the name). This “tubing technology,” as the brand calls it, conjures thickness and length where it otherwise doesn’t exist. InStyle testers concluded “It volumizes, lengthens, and conditions,” and dubbed the formula a “triple threat.” 

The brush head is surprisingly svelte, especially compared to the bushy-tipped applicators of most volumizing mascaras. Nevertheless, it packs the perfect amount of rich, thickening pigment and requires one or two swipes to amplify lashes. The thin brush head allows for ultimate precision, per the brand. For this reason, the formula is ideal for anyone who craves lash separation. In fact, I’d say it fulfills most mascara formula predilections. My sister, who prefers willowy length over anything, says Kevyn Aucoin’s mascara lengthens her lashes to brow-grazing heights. Personally, I prioritize volume and inky black pigment, and can assure you: the Volumizing Mascara is beyond worthy of its name. Best of all, it allows for worry-free wear. Removal is fittingly breezy: Simply swipe off with warm water — no makeup remover required — and watch the rubbery little “tubes” sail down your sink. TBH, it’s strangely satisfying.

If your mascara is leaving you unintentionally panda-eyed, shop InStyle’s choice for the best tubing mascara of all, Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, for $31.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The Grungy Shoe Brand Worn Across Hollywood Brought Its Just Launched Its Most Practical Shoe in the U.S.
The Grungy Shoe Brand Worn Across Hollywood Just Brought Its Most Practical Style to the U.S.
This lip jelly from a cameron diaz-used brand is so hydrating i only have to apply it twice a day
Merit Beauty’s New Lip Gelées Are the Perfect Lightweight Summer Product
This Vintage-Inspired Bikini Hits Three Major Swim Trends For 2023 and Shoppers Say It Makes Them Feel "Confident and Sexy"
This Retro High-Waisted Bikini Hits 3 Major Swim Trends for 2023
Related Articles
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
This lip jelly from a cameron diaz-used brand is so hydrating i only have to apply it twice a day
Merit Beauty’s New Lip Gelées Are the Perfect Lightweight Summer Product
This Vintage-Inspired Bikini Hits Three Major Swim Trends For 2023 and Shoppers Say It Makes Them Feel "Confident and Sexy"
This Retro High-Waisted Bikini Hits 3 Major Swim Trends for 2023
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Ridiculous Pants Worth Trying ASAP
Lip Balm on My Cheeks for a Rosey Glow
I Use This $16 Lip Balm on My Cheeks for a Rosy, Sun-Kissed Glow
The 99 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 88% Off
The 99 Best Amazon Deals to Shop for Up to 82% Off This Weekend
Me and All My Friends Are Wearing This $10 Bonnet From Amazon To Prevent Damage and Frizz
I Swear by Amazon's Best-Selling $10 Bonnet to Prevent Bedhead and Frizz
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Laura Geller Sale
Oprah Uses the Makeup Brand Behind This 40%-Off Foundation That Makes Shoppers' “Mature Skin” Look “Flawless”
Nordstrom Heel Sale
I Can Walk and Dance in These Comfy Block Heels for 6+ Hours, and They’re 50% Off Right Now
Kelly Ripa Mary Janes
Kelly Ripa’s $1,100 Heels Aren’t Your Average Mary Janes
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Springâs Daintiest Trend in a New Way
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Spring’s Daintiest Trend in a New Way
6K+ Shoppers Bought This Amazon Dress
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This “Flattering, Flowy, and Comfortable” Spring Dress
Revitalift Moisturizer Firming
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $14 Cream Plumped and Firmed Their Neck Skin in 2 Weeks
Spring Handbags
5 Spring-Ready Handbags a Fashion Editor Is Wearing All Season — Starting at $22
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Ultra-Flattering Dress Is the Ultimate Fashion Hack