Kesha Had a Near-Death Experience Freezing Her Eggs

"I almost died in January."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 @ 02:57PM
Kesha Self Cover Photo Shoot
Photo:

Jason Kim for SELF

Kesha has always been candid with her fans about her personal and professional struggles (including her nasty trial against Lukasz Gottwald, aka Dr. Luke, her former allegedly abusive producer). The pop star is opening up once again about health issues she faced in the last year. In a new interview for Self, Kesha revealed that she nearly died earlier this year after having her eggs frozen. After receiving the procedure, the star began to feel extremely weak.

“I almost died in January,” she told the publication about her nine-day stint in a Miami hospital earlier this year. “I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months."

In 2022, Kesha was also diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), an immunodeficiency disease that can cause exhaustion, sluggishness, and digestive disorders, according to Self, as well as put her body at higher risk of infections. Kesha believes that her weakened immune system could've contributed to the adverse reaction she had to freezing her eggs. She adds that for a while, she struggled with the idea of publicly sharing this health crisis because she didn't want to necessarily open the door for other people's opinions.

“I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands,” she told the outlet. “And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body.”

Kesha Self Cover Photo Shoot

Jason Kim for SELF

“Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you’re going through, and, at the same time, it’s almost inviting people to have an opinion about it," she continued. "I don’t have that perfectly mapped out."

Kesha Self Cover Photo Shoot

Jason Kim for SELF

This is the exact reason Kesha remained tight-lipped about her boyfriend, though she assured the outlet that "he is amazing!”

"The only thing I’ll say about my boyfriend is: Sometimes, he has to have a face cream intervention and take them away from me," she joked. Case in point? “The other weekend, I thought it would be a good idea — this was not a good idea — to cover my body in castor oil and do a mask.” When her body broke out in hives her partner had to confiscate the oil. “He was like, ‘What did you do?!’” 

Elsewhere in the story, Kesha also spoke about her recovery from bulimia (she was diagnosed 2014 and later received treatment at a facility). “I have a support system in place [of therapists] that I speak to weekly or monthly,” she said. “[After] not allowing myself to eat or enjoy food for so long in my life, I really turned a corner, and now, I fucking love food. I started cooking; I go to the farmers' market. I always have three meal breaks, ’cause being in recovery, I need to have time to sit and have a meal. I have about 30 minutes before I go on stage where I meditate, stretch, and do breathing exercises. People probably think I’m back there doing shots, and [my routine is] the most Zen shit you’ve ever seen.”

If you're struggling with disordered eating, NEDA has put together a list of free or low-cost COVID-19 resources, in addition to their confidential and toll-free National Eating Disorders helpline. You can also refer to their Black Lives Matter resources for additional support.

Related Articles
Jacob Elordi Tiffany & Co. NYC Flagship
Jacob Elordi Made a Case For Leather Jackets in the Summer
Doja Cat Sexy Werewolf Instagram Post Red Makeup, Piercings, Leather Corset, Black Stockings
Doja Cat Just Gave a Whole New Meaning to the Pantsless Trend While Cosplaying a Sexy Werewolf
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Sheer Bodysuit and Extreme Low-Rise Leather Pants
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Announced She's Pregnant With a Handwritten Sign at Travis Barker's Concert
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Fans Just Caught This Teeny-Tiny Easter Egg on the New ‘Barbie’ Posters
Cate Blanchett Upcycled Giorgio Armani PrivÃ© Dress the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Award
Cate Blanchett Just Upcycled Her Famous Plunging Lace Gown for the Fourth Time
Kim Cattrall attends "Modern Love With Kim Cattrall" 2023 Tribeca Festival
Kim Cattrall Said Her "Late-Blooming Sexuality" Let Her Experiment and Have Fun
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Grainge Swapped Her Bridal Whites for a Sheer Goth-Glam Look
Julia Fox Runway Icons
Julia Fox’s Dramatic Take on the Peplum Trend Features a Thong Cutout and Super-High Slit
Emily Blunt in Red Dress at AIS
How Emily Blunt Found Her Power
Emma Roberts DSW
Emma Roberts Is Giving the Green Light to Quirky Baseball Caps With Swimsuits
Lily Rose Depp Just Wished Her Rumored Girlfriend 070 Shake a Happy Birthday â And Called Her the "Love of My Life"
Lily-Rose Depp Gave Fans a Rare Glimpse At Her Relationship With 070 Shake in Her Birthday Tribute
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Family Vacation Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Shared a Rare Glimpse at Her Well-Deserved Family Vacation
Zoey Deutch 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner
Zoey Deutch Just Chanel-ified the Bra Top Trend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
The Neckline of Jennifer Lopez's Two-Tone Gown Nearly Plunged to Her Belly Button
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm Just Confessed That He's a Bravo Stan