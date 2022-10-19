Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet

Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.

But the most notable part of the look wasn't her clothes (even though they were very good). Washington debuted a super-short blunt bob that fell just below her ears, complete with a straight-across fringe. It calls to mind Halle Berry's iconic 2021 Oscar hair, when she tricked us into believing a wig was the real deal. There's no indication of Washington's style being real or a wig, but she did share a funny Princess Diaries reveal moment on Instagram.

"Professor of the Princesses 👸🏾 ✨ Madam Dovey is in the house @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie Premiere," she captioned the post, referring to her character from the Harry Potter-style movie.

While promoting the project earlier this week, Washington fangirled over her co-star, Charlize Theron, crediting her as the reason she signed on to the film.

"Part of my desire to do this film was to work with Charlize," Washington told E! News. "And to be able to be on stage together and really give each other freedom to play. The more saccharine sweet I would get, the more annoyed she would be. The meaner she was, the sweeter I would be. We just really played off of each other. It was so inspiring."