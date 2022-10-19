Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet

A combo that actually worked.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022 @ 12:56PM
Kerry Washington Green Crop and Skirt Blunt Short Bob School For the Good and Evil Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.

But the most notable part of the look wasn't her clothes (even though they were very good). Washington debuted a super-short blunt bob that fell just below her ears, complete with a straight-across fringe. It calls to mind Halle Berry's iconic 2021 Oscar hair, when she tricked us into believing a wig was the real deal. There's no indication of Washington's style being real or a wig, but she did share a funny Princess Diaries reveal moment on Instagram.

"Professor of the Princesses 👸🏾 ✨ Madam Dovey is in the house @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie Premiere," she captioned the post, referring to her character from the Harry Potter-style movie.

While promoting the project earlier this week, Washington fangirled over her co-star, Charlize Theron, crediting her as the reason she signed on to the film.

"Part of my desire to do this film was to work with Charlize," Washington told E! News. "And to be able to be on stage together and really give each other freedom to play. The more saccharine sweet I would get, the more annoyed she would be. The meaner she was, the sweeter I would be. We just really played off of each other. It was so inspiring."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
School of Good and Evil Netflix
Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Have Very Different Thoughts on Corsets
BONBONWHIMS
The Y2K-Inspired Jewelry Brand Celebrities Love Is Releasing a Collection for Netflix’s "School for Good and Evil"
The New Professionalism
Workwear Has Completely Changed Again
Lilia Buckingham
Lilia Buckingham Is Redefining What It Means to Make It in Hollywood
Myha’la Herrold Isn't Afraid of the Dark
Myha'la Herrold Isn't Afraid of a Little Controversy
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene on 'Twilight,' Pregnancy, and Becoming a Gay Icon
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard Says Consignment Shopping Finally Made Fashion Fun
For Meredith Garretson, Channeling Ali MacGraw's Incomparable Style for The Offer Was Second Nature
For Meredith Garretson, Channeling Ali MacGraw's Incomparable Style in 'The Offer' Was Second Nature
"It Was the Last Good Time": Celebrity Photographer Randall Slavin Shares Candid Photos from '90s Hollywood Hangouts
"It Was the Last Good Time": Celebrity Photographer Randall Slavin Shares Candid Photos from '90s Hollywood Hangouts
Older Asian woman doing her hair in the mirror
10 Hairstyles for Women Over 40 to Try in 2022
TBT: Chris Evans & Jenny Slate
TBT: Jenny Slate Called Chris Evans Her "Dream 7th Grade Boyfriend"
50 Best Dressed
We're Calling It: These Are the 50 Best Dressed Women of 2019
'Halftime' Review Even Jennifer Lopez Has Insecurities
Jennifer Lopez Gets Vulnerable in Her New Netflix Documentary 'Halftime'
Bobs
30 Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Celia Rose Gooding Is Ready to Step Into Nyota Uhura's Go-Go Boots
Celia Rose Gooding Is Ready to Step Into Nyota Uhura's Go-Go Boots
Celebrities Are Changing Stylists and Overhauling Their Image
So Many Celebrities Swapped Stylists in 2021