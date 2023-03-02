Kerry Washington Said She Raised Her Kids to Know "Not Everybody's Going to Hold Your Hand"

As if we needed more reasons to absolutely adore Kerry Washington (you know, aside from her impeccable style and relatable fangirl moments), the actress just got real about one important lesson she’s striving to teach her kids — and it has everything to do with tough love (in the best way).

While serving as the cover star for Marie Claire’s Identity Issue, Washington opened up about raising her three kids — Isabelle and Caleb, who she shares with Nnamdi Asomugha, in addition to his daughter from a previous relationship — and the emphasis she puts on encouraging them to develop a thick skin.

“Part of their journey is to know not everybody's going to hold your hand all the time,” she told the publication. “I try to show up as the person they need to help them be the best versions of themselves.”

Getty

She then added that this goes hand-in-hand with being the best version of herself, too. “Part of trusting myself is figuring out how to define what my personal success looks like for me so that I’m not just choosing everybody else’s idea of what it has to look like,” she said. “It’s that trust of, if it’s mine, it’s meant to be. But I’ve got to stay ready to pivot and evolve and grow.”

Washington’s mention of her children comes as a rarity for the star, who’s been very open about her decision to keep them out of the spotlight (to this day, she’s yet to share a photo of them online). Regardless, the actress has shared bits and pieces about how motherhood has changed her life in recent years, even telling Entertainment Tonight last March that having a daughter has made her want to “do better.”

“I do think being a 'girl mom,' makes you think about these issues in a different way," Washington told the outlet at Time's Women of the Year gala. "They just make me want to do more and better and be there for them.”