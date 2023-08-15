Kerry Washington Revealed That She Keeps Trying to "Quit" Hollywood

Superstar actress and supermom, Kerry Washington, says that no matter how hard she tries, she can't step away from the entertainment industry — and according to the A-lister's latest interview, she's tried many, many times. When talking to W Magazine, Washington opened up about her storied résumé, which includes fan favorites like Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere (and, of course, her star turn in Save the Last Dance).

Washington explained that she's repeatedly tried to step away from the spotlight, only to find herself drawn back to a passion project. It's happened so often, in fact, that she credits it as the reason why she's been able to work for so long.

"I am always quitting this business, and then right when I decide that I’m done is when something extraordinary comes across my desk," she revealed. "I was really, really done with this business right before I read the script for Ray. I was really, really done with this business right before I read the script for The Last King of Scotland. I was entirely done with this business before reading the script for Scandal. This is what happens again and again."

Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images

Washington, who has an Emmy to her name thanks to 2020's Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times," may be most well-known for her role as Scandal's Olivia Pope, but she's also been up for an Emmy thanks to her work behind the camera. She produced the Emmy-nominated Confirmation and American Son. Other unforgettable roles? There's 2012's Django Unchained, 2004's Ray, and For Colored Girls from 2010, just to name a few.



Her latest project is Hulu's Unprisoned, which she said pulled her into acting once again. The show is based on writer Tracy McMillan's actual life and Washington explained that she couldn't say no when the opportunity presented itself.

"Tracy ... called me and said that she was going to write a show inspired by the crazy, beautiful circumstances of her life. When I read it, I fell in love with the material immediately," she said. "I was really excited to play Paige and really excited to call Delroy Lindo, because I felt like he was the only actor on the planet who was right for this role. When he said yes, I felt like, we have a show."

