Kerry Washington Wore a $10 Skin Tint That Makes Mature Complexions Look "Smooth," Shoppers Over 50 Say

It has over 6,000 perfect ratings.

Published on March 16, 2023

If you’re anything like me, cakey coverage and drying powders aren’t for you; there’s nothing like a dewy finish that lets your gorgeous skin shine through. In other words, you love a good no-makeup makeup look. Well, beauty queen Kerry Washington is also that kind of girl, as she wore a natural skin tint to the Oscars on Sunday — and it turns out, it’s perfect for mature skin. 

Neutrogena confirmed that the Scandal actress donned its Hydro Boost Skin Tint on the champagne carpet — and if you saw her makeup, you know it looked gorgeous. The complexion-evening product provided a filter-like effect, as if she wasn’t wearing any foundation at all. Additionally, the water gel-packed formula boosted her skin’s hydration with hyaluronic acid, plumping her face all evening long.

Best of all, this non-comedogenic pick is beloved by tons of Amazon shoppers, having racked up over 6,000 perfect ratings. While Washington is proof that the skin tint is deserving of those five-star scores, many reviewers found it to be particularly amazing for mature skin.

One over 50 struggles with combination skin and cystic acne, making it “almost impossible” to find a product that works for them. Well, this “smooth and natural-looking” skin tint made the cut, as you “just can’t beat it.” Another called it “wonderful for mature skin” because it doesn’t “crease” or “settle” into the “lines and wrinkles that come with age.” And one shopper even went as far as calling it the “best foundation” they have found because it’s “lightweight” and “comfortable to wear.”

Not to mention, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Skin Tint comes in 10 shades, ensuring you find your ideal color match. Better yet, the usually $22 bottle is currently discounted by up to 56 percent, bringing the price down to just $10. So if you want the star’s hydrating skin tint that’s equally as good for mature skin, I’d lock it in sooner rather than later.

