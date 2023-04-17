Kerry Washington's Denim Dress Had a Surprisingly Sexy Slit

Two looks, one day — that’s how Kerry Washington fights off her Sunday scaries. Touching down in Los Angeles, the actress has had a nonstop parade of very good looks. With her bold choice of color and head-to-toe denim, she is giving a sense of practicality and utility with a dash of sexy.

On Sunday, the actress showed off her fashion prowess with not one, but two outfit changes throughout the day. She modeled her first look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations while promoting her new Hulu comedy series, Unprisoned. For the occasion, she sported a Veronica Beard long-sleeved denim wrap dress with a black sheer turtleneck that peeked out from underneath. Upping the sexy on the beloved all-denim trend, the maxi-length dress featured a front high slit and was accessorized with a fitted belt cinched at the waist. Kerry finished off the look with black Louis Vuitton pointed-toe heels and layers of gold jewelry.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The actress slicked back her hair into a middle-parted ponytail with intricate twists in the back, and she completed her glam with a smoky eye, highlighted cheekbones, and lipgloss.

Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images

To close out the evening, Kerry debuted a second outfit at Deadline's Contenders Television event, dressed in a Christopher John Rogers hot pink tailored suit with plunging neckline that revealed nothing but a stack of gold necklaces below. The oversized blazer and pantsuit set was paired with pointed-toe heels and a crocodile-embossed leather handbag.