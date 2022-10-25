Kerry Washington Embodied the Balletcore Trend In a Pastel Orange Dress and Sheer Corset

Out of all the "cores" it seems balletcore is probably the easiest trend to emulate with things you may already have in your closet. And Kerry Washington just stepped out in the chicest example of the dancer aesthetic with an unexpected layering combination that actually worked.

On Tuesday morning, the actress arrived at the stage door of Good Morning America to promote her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a bright orange midi dress with a full, voluminous skirt, giving a slight tutu effect. Washington layered a sheer white corset top over the midsection of the smock, which allowed some of the pastel color to peek through. She paired the feminine look with coordinating white pointy-toe pumps (who said you can't wear white after Labor Day?), gold hoop earrings, and a matching bangle and rings.

Her dark hair (which was recently styled into the shortest bob ever at the premiere of her film) was pulled into an updo, save for a couple of face-framing strands. She kept her glam simple with dewy skin, full lashes, and a cat eye, as well as a simple glossy lip.

During the interview portion of the show, Washington spoke about the fantasy film in which she plays the dean of the school of good at SGE (School for Good and Evil), an establishment that educates both heroes and villains.

"One of the messages or ideas that we explore in the film is that nobody is all one thing," she said. Everybody is a little bit of everything. That, I think, is part of the human experience. I'd like to think that I'd mostly be in the school for good and then some electives in evil. Some extracurricular in evil on the side