The French Haircare Brand Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Aniston Use Is 20% Off — but Not for Long

Shop sitewide discounts on the luxury formulas approved by celebrity stylists.

Published on June 12, 2023

Just as many French skincare brands have garnered acclaim from aestheticians, French haircare brands, including Kérastase, have the green light from celebrity stylists. Experts tout the brand’s strengthening, shine-inducing products, which offer luxurious formulas and salon-quality results. Whether you’re looking for megawatt shine, color-saving solutions, or an anti-breakage serum one celebrity stylist swears “thickens up” strands, you’ll want to snag the brand’s popular products while they’re on sale for a limited time. Until June 21, the brand is offering 20 percent off all orders over $100 during the Kérastase Friends and Family Sale. Use code FANDF23 at checkout.

With all the strand-strengthening, shine-inducing formulas, including celebrity stylist picks and products used by Jennifer Aniston and Emily Ratajkowski, there’s plenty to peruse. Hurry, the sale ends soon.

Shop Kérastase Deals: 

Kerastase Chroma Filler Hair Mask

Kerastase

A “must-have” for Emily Ratajkowsi, per the brand, the Legacy 8H Magic Night Hair Serum is a spritzable, vitamin-infused treatment that softens and strengthens dry, brittle hair while you sleep. The fuss-free formula can be sprayed on damp or dry strands prior to bedtime; in the morning, hair looks and feels significantly softer — without greasy residue or the need to rinse. Used regularly, the serum reduces hair breakage by over 99 percent, per the brand, making it a win for speedier hair growth, too. 

Shop now: $47 with code FANDF23 (Originally $59); kerastase-usa.com

Kerastase Initialiste Scalp & Hair Serum

Kerastase

Peptides — proteins that can help restore youthful firmness to skin — play a key role in this hair serum, which reduces shedding and promotes hair growth by strengthening the strands from within. Celebrity stylist Sean James, whose clientele includes Jamie Lee Curtis, previously told InStyle he “always recommend[s] the Kérastase Initialiste Scalp and Hair Serum [to] clients to thicken up their hair.” The formula also contains hyaluronic acid, which hydrates the scalp and promotes a healthier environment for hair growth. As trichologist Kerry Yates previously told InStyle, "a healthy scalp supports proper follicle fitness,” and “helps keep each strand supple and soft.”

Shop now: $46 with code FANDF23 (Originally $58); kerastase-usa.com

Amazon Discipline Oleo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil

Amazon

Hair icon Jennifer Aniston is known to use the Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil, which supports shine, frizz-reduction, and — per Aniston’s stylist, Chris McMillan — can add texture to strands. The lightweight, non-greasy formula is a fan-favorite, too: One shopper, who has been using the product for “over 20 years” says it makes “hair so shiny and silky.”

Shop now: $36 with code FANDF23 (Originally $45); kerastase-usa.com

Kerastase Soin Acide Chroma Gloss Hair Gloss

Kerastase

Another must-have for Ratajkowski is the Soin Acide Chroma Gloss Hair Gloss imparts megawatt shine. Similar to a professional salon gloss treatment, the formula gives strands strands a noticeable sheen after a single wash, making it perfect for dull hair. Moreover, it helps maintain hair color so it lasts longer. Lactic acid, a surprising ingredient for a hair formula, helps to remove hair-dulling buildup for a lightweight, light-reflecting finish, and helps to seal the hair cuticle for longer-lasting color, per the brand. One shopper, who is over 55, says that the gloss makes their hair look “like I stepped out of the salon,” while another, who has curly, dry hair, says it makes their hair “visibly…silky and shiny.”

Shop now: $44 with code FANDF23 (Originally $55); kerastase-usa.com

Kerastase Chroma Filler Hair Mask

Kerastase

The Chroma Filler Hair Mask is perfect for dull, lackluster, color-treated hair. It’s also excellent for naturally gray hair, which tends to become drier as it changes color. According to one shopper, who said their gray hair “had become frizzy and very dull,” this mask “changed [their] hair texture completely.” Specifically, they note, their strands are “shiny and softer,” and their “ends look thicker and healthier,” dubbing the formula “magic.” Amino acids strengthen strands over time in addition to adding shine and suppleness.

Shop now: $54 with code FANDF23 (Originally $68); kerastase-usa.com

Shop the French haircare brand used by celebrity stylists — and hair icons like Jennifer Aniston and Emily Ratajkowski — while it’s on a limited-time 20 percent off sale. Hurry, the Kérastase’s Friends and Family Sale ends June 21.

