Deal Alert: Shoppers Declare This 42%-Off Shampoo Set the "Absolute Best” for Hair Growth

Before I became a beauty writer, I didn’t put much thought into my shampoo and conditioner. Any formula that smelled good and left my strands soft seemed like a worthy investment. However, after dealing with a bout of excessive shedding and learning about the power of nourishing ingredients, I realized that some products can play a major role in maintaining hair health, especially when it comes to revitalizing a thinning, damaged mane.

Consider Keranique's hair growth set: Both the shampoo and conditioner utilize a keratin amino acid complex, a hero ingredient that strengthens strands by filling in porosity and therefore preventing breakage. What’s more, the Scalp Stimulating shampoo formula contains glycerin, which draws moisture into hair, and peppermint oil, which according to a previous InStyle interview with dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love, “may be beneficial for supporting moisture and strength leading to less hair loss from breakage when used on the hair strands." The set’s Volumizing Keratin conditioner also plays a role in preventing shedding, thanks to the inclusion of inflammation-soothing ginseng and dandruff-fighting zinc. The results of these formulations have earned this duo more than 8,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and some shoppers refer to the set as a hair growth “miracle.”

Amazon



Shop now: $29 (Originally $50); amazon.com

“[My] hair is softer, silkier, and feels so much healthier already and my scalp feels amazing too,” wrote one shopper, who called the duo a “must buy” for their extra-long, shedding-prone mane. Another fan noted that the set “completely stopped” their strands from breaking and shedding. One simply declared it “the absolute best” for thinning hair, and another said their hair is “no longer falling out,” thanks to the duo.

Normally, this breakage-preventing duo costs $50, but for a very limited time, you can score the Keranique Scalp Stimulating shampoo and Volumizing Keratin conditioner together for just $29. Shop this 42 percent off deal ASAP before it disappears.

