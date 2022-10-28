This Best-Selling Amazon Puffer Vest Is So Well Made That “People Assume It’s an Expensive Brand”

Not to mention, it’s on sale for $37.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Puffer vest sale
Photo:

Getty Images

There are only a few weeks each fall when you can comfortably get away with wearing a puffer vest. It has to be slightly chilly out, but not cold enough that you need a ton of extra padding on your arms to keep you warm. Depending on where you live, now may be that limited-vest season. And lucky for you, the best-selling cropped puffer vest on Amazon is currently on sale for $37. 

The popular vest comes in 16 colors, including both neutrals and bright shades, and it’s available in sizes XS through XXL. It has a stand-up collar, a full zipper up the front, and an adjustable drawstring around the hemline, so you can customize the fit and length. The vest is made from polyester with synthetic down filling. 

KEOMUD Puffer Vest

Amazon


Shop now: $37 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Given its simple design, this vest will look great with a wide range of outfits. On a cozy weekend day, pair the vest with an oversized sweatshirt, leggings, and Ugg boots. For a casual get-together with friends, throw on the vest with a cropped sweater, straight-leg jeans, and heeled booties. And to create an elevated evening look, style the puffer vest with a midi-length dress or skirt and knee-high boots. 

RELATED: Amazon Is Full of Lightweight, Under-$50 Jackets for In-Between Weather — Here Are the 10 Best

Based on the vest’s glowing reviews, it’s easy to see why so many shoppers have bought it. One reviewer said it’s “super lightweight, but does keep you warm,” while another person confirmed it’s the “perfect cropped length.” A third shopper even said “people assume it’s an expensive brand because it’s so well-made.” Just note — some people recommend putting the vest in the dryer for about 10 minutes before your first wear to help it fully inflate.

Don’t miss out on your chance to live puffer-vest season to its fullest. Shop more colors of the best-selling Keomud vest on sale at Amazon, below. 

KEOMUD Puffer Vest

Amazon


Shop now: $37 (Originally $46); amazon.com

KEOMUD Puffer Vest

Amazon


Shop now: $37 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Deals:

Related Articles
This Celebrity-Favorite, Cold-Weather Trend Is Back, and You Can Get it on Amazon Starting at $26
This Celebrity-Favorite Cold-Weather Trend Is Back, and You Can Get it on Amazon for Under $50
Amazon Jeggings
These “Flattering and Comfortable” Jeggings Are Amazon Best-Sellers — and They’re on Sale for $22
Amazon Sweater
One Detail on This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Makes It “Uniquely Beautiful” — and It’s on Sale for $37
Faux leather Fashion
Faux-Leather Fashion Is a Must for Fall, and Amazon Is Overflowing With Stylist-Approved Picks
Amazon Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
These Influencer-Approved Amazon Pieces Deserve Spots in Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe
These Influencer-Approved Amazon Pieces Deserve Spots in Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe
Editor-loved Amazon Beauty Haul Sale deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Products I’m Buying From the Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
PEAS Under-$50 Deals
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Is Chock-Full of Incredible Deals Under $50 — but Only for 1 More Day
Best-selling turtleneck sweater deal
The Best-Selling Turtleneck Sweater That’s “Baby Soft” Is 55% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale
Amazon Deals You Can Still Buy
Amazon’s Early Access Sale Is Basically Extended Thanks to These 20 Day-After Deals Up to 71% Off
Comfy Sneakers From This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Brand Are on Sale Starting at $38 Today
Comfy Sneakers From This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Brand Are on Sale Starting at $38 Today
Amazon Shacket
Shacket Season Is Back, and This Best-Selling Corduroy Button-Down Is Up to 43% Off
PEAS Early Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup of Early Coat/Jacket
So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Early Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off