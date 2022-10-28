Fashion Seasonal Trends Fall Fashion This Best-Selling Amazon Puffer Vest Is So Well Made That “People Assume It’s an Expensive Brand” Not to mention, it’s on sale for $37. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images There are only a few weeks each fall when you can comfortably get away with wearing a puffer vest. It has to be slightly chilly out, but not cold enough that you need a ton of extra padding on your arms to keep you warm. Depending on where you live, now may be that limited-vest season. And lucky for you, the best-selling cropped puffer vest on Amazon is currently on sale for $37. The popular vest comes in 16 colors, including both neutrals and bright shades, and it’s available in sizes XS through XXL. It has a stand-up collar, a full zipper up the front, and an adjustable drawstring around the hemline, so you can customize the fit and length. The vest is made from polyester with synthetic down filling. Amazon Shop now: $37 (Originally $46); amazon.com Given its simple design, this vest will look great with a wide range of outfits. On a cozy weekend day, pair the vest with an oversized sweatshirt, leggings, and Ugg boots. For a casual get-together with friends, throw on the vest with a cropped sweater, straight-leg jeans, and heeled booties. And to create an elevated evening look, style the puffer vest with a midi-length dress or skirt and knee-high boots. RELATED: Amazon Is Full of Lightweight, Under-$50 Jackets for In-Between Weather — Here Are the 10 Best Based on the vest’s glowing reviews, it’s easy to see why so many shoppers have bought it. One reviewer said it’s “super lightweight, but does keep you warm,” while another person confirmed it’s the “perfect cropped length.” A third shopper even said “people assume it’s an expensive brand because it’s so well-made.” Just note — some people recommend putting the vest in the dryer for about 10 minutes before your first wear to help it fully inflate.Don’t miss out on your chance to live puffer-vest season to its fullest. Shop more colors of the best-selling Keomud vest on sale at Amazon, below. Amazon Shop now: $37 (Originally $46); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $37 (Originally $46); amazon.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Deals: These Influencer-Approved Amazon Pieces Deserve Spots in Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe This Unexpected Fall Wardrobe Basic Gets Me So Many Compliments Sarah Jessica Parker Ushered in the Practical Bag Trend That’s a No-Brainer for the Season