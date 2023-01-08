Kendall Jenner Found the Chicest Way to Layer and Stay Warm This Winter

Eden Lichterman
January 8, 2023

Kendall Jenner's Winter Layers
One of the hardest parts of getting dressed in the winter is finding a way to look cute while staying warm. Even if you put on a stylish sweater and your favorite pair of jeans, it’s easy to just throw on a parka over and completely cover up the look. That’s why we’re taking inspiration from one of Kendall Jenner’s most recent outfits, which proved there’s a super chic way to style a shearling-lined jacket with cozy cold-weather accessories. 

The outfit recipe is simple: start with a pair of straight-leg leather pants, add on a dark, faux-shearling-lined jacket, and accessorize with an oversized scarf, ear muffs, oval-shaped sunglasses, and black western boots. But don’t worry — we found the exact pieces you need to recreate Jenner’s look, all for less than $100 on Amazon. 

Shop Kendall Jenner-Inspired Winter Layers:

Starting off with the jacket, Jenner’s exact style is this Halfboy cropped aviator jacket that costs nearly $2,000. Since that price tag isn’t exactly realistic for many of us, allow us to suggest a couple of Amazon alternatives. This faux-shearling-lined moto jacket is on sale for $70, and it comes in 10 color combinations. According to a shopper, the jacket will keep you warm “no matter how windy and snowy” it gets. 

LY VAREY LIN Women's Faux Shearing Moto Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $70 (Originally $100); amazon.com

For another jacket option, we recommend this Levi’s faux-shearling-lined vegan leather puffer comes in a dark brown color similar to Jenner’s coat. Along with a zipper down the front, the jacket has two zippered side pockets to keep your belongings safe. One reviewer confirmed the puffer “feels more expensive” than it is, adding that the faux leather is “buttery soft” and the faux shearling “isn’t the kind that easily sheds.”

Levi's Women's Breanna Puffer Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $90 (Originally $120); amazon.com

For bottoms, a pair of straight-leg, faux leather pants is the way to go. This $49 high-waisted style from MakeMeChic is made with a bit of spandex that makes them “super flattering and comfortable,” according to a reviewer. If you prefer a cropped look, go with these vegan leather pants from The Drop that come in sizes 24 through 42. One shopper was “shocked at how perfect they fit,” which is a rare find, especially when it comes to statement pants.   

MakeMeChic Women's High Waist Pockets Straight Leg Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $49 (Originally $60); amazon.com

The Drop Women's Jack Vegan Leather Straight Leg

Amazon

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

Jenner has long been a horse girl, so to truly embody her look, you have to add a little western flair. Grab these Soda pointed-toe cowboy boots, which are on sale for $27. They come in a black colorway that’s most similar to the pair Jenner wore, but there are also 27 more colors and patterns to choose from. Plus, according to a reviewer, their memory foam-like padding makes them “unbelievably comfortable.”  

Soda Reno Women Western Cowboy Boots

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $50); amazon.com

And of course, we can’t forget accessories. These black, faux fur earmuffs look almost identical to Jenner’s pair. They’re “incredibly warm,” per a reviewer, and they fold up for easy storage. Next, throw on this chocolate brown blanket scarf to keep you extra cozy, and finish off the look with these tortoise-colored oval sunglasses from Le Specs. Just like that, your Kendall Jenner-inspired winter outfit is complete.

LETHMIK Womens Faux Fur Earmuffs

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Wander Agio Womens Warm Winter Infinity Scarves

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $59; amazon.com

