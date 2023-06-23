Kendall Jenner’s Easy Summer Look Included a Celeb-Approved Wardrobe Staple You Can Get for $6 at Amazon

Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, and Jennifer Lawrence have worn the style.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Getty Images

Not to toot my own horn, but I’ve curated the closet of my dreams; think hot pink silk, sparkles in every hue, bags in all sizes, and so. many. damn. shoes. But I always find myself running back to this one closet staple: a plain white tee. As boring as a white shirt may sound, it’s my safe haven; my ride or die. And it seems like Kendall Jenner feels the same way.

Earlier this week, Jenner wore the tiniest baby tee that barely covered her stomach. She styled it with bold, wide-leg pants, a simple belt, and a baguette bag. She affirmed my love of the closet staple, making it look effortlessly good. But Jenner isn’t the only one who’s all about the uncomplicated essential. Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, and more are fans of the style, wearing it left and right.     

But you don’t have to be a celebrity to rock the easy top. If you’re looking for a casual and easy summer must-have, then little white tees are for you — and I’m sharing eight shirts, below, to steal the look. Even better, each one is heavily discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day, so you might as well scoop up more than one.  

Shop On-Sale White Tees

Up first is this Gildan two-pack of tops, which come out to $6 apiece. The high-scoop neck mimics Jenner’s top almost exactly, while the length grazes the hips, giving you a bit of extra coverage. The super soft fabric contours your body in the best way, providing you with a chic finished look. But don’t just take my word for it. Instead, take a look at the over 10,000 five-star ratings

Amazon Prime Day Gildan Softstyle Cotton T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $14); amazon.com

This wouldn’t be a white T-shirt roundup without a good ol’ classic Hanes inclusion. This $10 find gives you a little something different with its coveted deep V-neck, adding the perfect touch of sexy. The 60 percent cotton top is also made to last, while the fabric controls excess moisture and adapts to body temperature.   

Amazon Prime Day Hanes X-Temp V-Neck T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); amazon.com

If you rather snag a top that looks the most similar to Jenner’s, then Leedya’s slim-fitting cropped top is for you. The fabric is stretchy and breathable, feeling lightweight on the skin. Styling this pick is also beyond easy. Take some notes from Sydney Sweeney and pair it with straight-leg Levi’s, which are currently 50 percent off for Prime Day, and New Balance sneakers.  

Amazon Prime Day LEEDYA Basic Solid Crop Tops Short Sleeve

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Spruce up the classic crop by adding a twist-front detail, like the one on this Makemechic tee. Not only does it feature another Jenner-approved style, but Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of it. One shopper said they “haven’t felt this confident in a shirt in so long,” while a second called it the “perfect casual top.”

Amazon Prime Day MakeMeChic Summer Crop Top Solid Short Sleeve Twist Front Tee

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $29); amazon.com

But there are well over four white tees available to shop from — especially when Amazon Prime Day is offering such good deals. So, check out some further picks below and find your perfect match. 

Amazon Prime Day Hanes Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirts Loose Casual Tee

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $29); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day WMZCYXY Tank Top Summer Tops Sleeveless T Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $12); amazon.com

