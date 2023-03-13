Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Mermaid Gown to the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party

Kendall Jenner didn’t walk the actual Champagne carpet at the 95th Academy Awards, but she arrived on the other red carpet in a dress that is sure to be a familiar favorite — especially for Marion Cotillard (and fashion) fans. The supermodel stepped out for Hollywood’s biggest after-party in a vintage mermaid-core Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Sunday night, at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jenner arrived in a vintage dress from the maverick designer’s Spring 2008 couture show, which was first worn by French actress Marion Cotillard at the 2008 Oscars in a creamy, pale ivory hue. For Jenner's take on the look, she opted for a shimmering golden and bronze-hued dress. The form-fitting gown featured mermaid-inspired beaded "scale" details with criss-cross straps in the back.

Keeping accessories to a minimum, Jenner let the disco mermaid style have its spotlight. As for glam, it included a smoky eye and dark-lined lips with rosy cheeks and a tousled, face-framing updo.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Thanks to the supermodel’s sister Kylie Jenner, the soirée was documented via Instagram Story. One of several behind-the-scenes clips shared from the festivities shows the Jenner sisters holding hands and walking into the event while looking back at the camera. Followed by a supportive sister moment as Kylie cheered Kendall on from the sideline of the red carpet.

Despite Kylie as her date for the evening, Kenny has been making headlines for her potential new suitor. Entertainment Tonight reported last month, the supermodel was spotted with Latin musician Bad Bunny on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe," a source told the outlet. "It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far."

