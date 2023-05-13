Kendall Jenner Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring String Bikini to the Beach

Itsy-bitsy doesn't even begin to cover it.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on May 13, 2023 @ 02:49PM
Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Kendall Jenner Instagram

There's no denying that Kendall Jenner loves a tiny swimsuit — from stringy two-pieces that are two sizes too small to one with itty-bitty G-string bottoms. But nothing compares to the itsy-bitsy, teenie-weenie underboob-baring bikini the supermodel wore for a recent day at the beach. 

On Saturday, the reality star shared a slideshow of swimwear snapshots to her Instagram grid. With the crystal-blue water and matching sky in the background, Kendall playfully frolicked around in the sand and posed next to palm trees while wearing the tiniest thong bikini that featured contrasting green stripes in a ruffled knit fabric. Aside from the tortoiseshell beads on the straps of her swimsuit, Kendall's accessories were minimal and included just a pair of tiny hoops and a statement ring on one finger. 

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Her dark brunette shoulder-length hair was worn down in beach-y waves with a middle part, and she had on little-to-no makeup. 

Joining Kendall on her recent tropical vacation was her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio). Earlier this week, Jenner and the rapper were spotted getting cozy in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment on TikTok. In a now-deleted video posted by photographer Renell Medrano, the two were caught canoodling off in the distance together as their friends played golf, according to E! News

They haven't commented on their relationship status just yet, but Kendall and Bunny have been spending quite a bit of time together lately at the Met Gala and Coachella, after initially sparking romance rumors in February.

