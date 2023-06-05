Kendall Jenner Just Took Sexy Swimwear To a Whole New Level in Her Underboob-Baring Bikini

Celebrities are known for wearing swimwear not conducive to common everyday activities like going for long walks on the beach or taking a dip in the waves (just look at Dua Lipa's teeny tiny Hello Kitty bikini or Hailey Bieber's stringy cheetah suit). Kendall Jenner is another swimwear connoisseur who likes to keep her suits as small as her summer vibes are high. But her most recent modeling campaign took revealing bathing suits to all whole new level with a brown underboob-baring bikini.

In FRWD's Summer 2023 campaign, Kenny (who doubles as the brand's creative director) posed in a daring chocolatey top and bottom set from Di Petsa that featured a twisted underwire top with cut-out slits along the chest designed to show off the "underbust." In the photograph, Kendall played with the matching bottoms as she looked down while standing in what appears to be a glass shower. Her hair was styled in a wet look that was slicked off her face.

Yulia Gorbachenko for FRWD

In the other campaign images, which were lensed by Yulia Gorbachenko, the reality star wore a shiny one-shoulder red top and matching high-cut bottoms, both from The Attico, while posing on a bed. Her dark hair was gently tousled and parted down the middle. Other snaps captured Jenner in a purple-and-gold striped bikini, a plush yellow bathrobe, a simple white tank top, and more. Jenner also shared the crimson bikini photos to her Instagram.

Yulia Gorbachenko for FRWD

According to a press release from the brand, Kendall and the FRWD team leaned "into the California-centric identity of the FWRD brand" by capturing "a series of dynamic images, featuring looks that nod to the confident, energetic aesthetic of the FWRD customer, and bring the best new fashion of the season to her."