Kendall Jenner's Sexy Mirror Selfie Featured a Cozy Groutfit That’s My Go-To for Lazy Days

I found 7 similar two-piece sets starting at $23.

By
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on July 17, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is always being noticed for her ‘It’ girl style. When she dons surprisingly flattering details and caters to the moment’s biggest trends, it’s easy to see why. So, it came as no surprise that Jenner’s latest Instagram look fit into her track record perfectly.      

A few days ago, the model took to social media, sharing a carousel of aesthetically pleasing pics. Embedded in the collage was a sexy mirror selfie, and, of course, she was wearing her sister’s Skims brand. The look specifically included a two-piece outfit, featuring the Skims $22 Cotton Jersey Boyshort. I wouldn’t be shocked if the matching, underboob-bearing shirt was also from Skims, as it featured the same color and material. But what if I said you didn’t need to go out of your way to buy two separates, hoping they matched? Instead, you could shop curated groutfits by yours truly. 

Kendall Jenner

Instagram: @KendalJenner

One of the perks of buying a matching set is knowing how easy it is to wear. For example, take this Sweatyrocks crop top and shorts set, which features mini shorts and a stomach-showing design, just like Jenner’s. Not only is it $23 for two pieces, but you don’t have to think twice when looking for a casual outfit. The designers do the work for you, so all you need to do is choose a good shoe, like celebrity-loved New Balance sneakers. I have a feeling the ease of a matching set was one of Jenner’s biggest selling points, and it may be yours, too. 

Amazon SweatyRocks Suit Two Piece Outfit

Amazon

Coordinating, comfortable looks are also incredibly practical. This over half-off OQQ Seamless Ribbed Two-Piece Set can be worn to fitness classes such as yoga, HIIT training, and pilates. But, you can also wear this number one best-selling look out and about, running errands and hitting up your favorite local coffee shop. Though my favorite thing to do in coordinating looks is wear them while working from home and when having a lazy day in. 

Amazon OQQ Workout Outfit

Amazon

But Jenner didn’t just wear a complementing gray ‘fit by chance; it totally plays into this season’s super-popular groutfit trend. Everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Halle Bailey has been leaning into the subdued color that goes against the summer’s bright sun in the best way possible. So, it only makes sense that one of the queens of fashion brings the hot trend to the athleisure forefront. This $27 Soly Hux Lounge Set gives off the same allure, letting you play into the gray wave with ease, except this one features ribbed knitting, adorable buttons, and a longer shirt length. 

Amazon SOLY HUX Button Front Ribbed Knit Tank Top and Shorts

Amazon

Dip into ‘It’ girl style by trying out Jenner’s sexy groutfit look. There are tons of variations when it comes to these matching sets, so make sure to choose one you feel confident and comfortable in. To help you out, I listed more editor-approved sets, below.

Amazon Dgebou Summer Two Piece Outfit

Amazon
Amazon ZESICA 2023 Waffle Knit Sleeveless Crop Top and Shorts

Amazon
Amazon OQQ 3 Piece Outfit

Amazon
Amazon SweatyRocks Suit Two Piece Outfit

Amazon

