Kendall Jenner’s Internet-Breaking Mirror Selfie Included a Sexy Style Detail I Wear on Repeat

You can get the look starting at $19.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kendall Jenner's Internet-Breaking Sports Bra Selfie
Photo:

Instagram/ Kendall Jenner

There’s nothing that’ll make me stop mindlessly scrolling like Kendall Jenner and her internet-breaking selfies. She’s consistently showing off her cool-girl style, reminding us why she’s the “It” girl of the moment. One of her latest selfies was an ode to her sister Kim Kardashain, as she posed in a two-piece Skims set on her Instagram story. The downside? The look is no longer available for purchase — but I found 10 ways for you to get the look, starting at $19.

Twist-Front Tops, Dresses, and Skirts

Kendall Jenner's Internet-Breaking Sports Bra Selfie

Instagram/ Kendall Jenner

I’ve seen my fair share of two-piece athleisure sets, and while nearly everyone has sported the look, I’m still not bored of the trend. Lounge and activewear sets are popular for a reason — they’re comfortable and easy to style. But Jenner’s top set the look apart, as it featured a twist-front detail. The eye-catching feature made it look like the model was wearing a simple tank that was rolled into a bra, accentuating both her bust and waist. Even though the Skims style is no longer available, you can find a similar style from Aoxjox on Amazon for just $27.

Aoxjox Women's Workout Sports Bras Fitness Padded Lolita Cross Bra Yoga Crop Tank Top

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Celebrities have been wearing various versions of the twisted top for ages; Christina Aguilera has donned criss-cross halter tops (wrapping around her neck while turning at the center breastbone), and other stars like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have sported the alluring style, too. If the twisted halter style is more your jam, this $19 top is the perfect way to get the look.

Verdusa Women's Sexy Sleeveless Halter Criss Cross Self Tie Backless Crop Top

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

I’m a fan of the twisted top, too; I actually wear a similar sports bra version, like this Alo Yoga top, to hot yoga nearly every week. The top holds everything in while giving me the flexibility to stretch and move with ease. Even better, it doubles as a super cute crop top style that pairs well with high-waisted shorts and sneakers for casual wear. It’s ideal for hot summer days since it’s breathable and keeps me cool. 

If stepping out in a little top isn’t for you, the twist-front detail can be found in more conservative options as well. Eva Longoria has worn a dress version of the sexy trend before, making it both classy and chic. The twisted style is also available in work-appropriate blouses, everyday tank tops, and even midi skirts

CHARLES HENRY Twist Front Cutout Tiered Sundress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com

ASTR THE LABEL Twist Front Sleeveless Top

Nordstrom

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Basically, the Jenner-approved aesthetic works for a wide-range of styles.

I know I’ll be adding more twisted styles to my collection; if you’re in the same boat, or have been influenced to try the look out for the first time, shop our editor-approved picks, above. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the âPerfect Cover-Upâ for Swimsuits
17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the “Perfect Cover-Up” for Swimsuits
Lily Collins Living Proof Mousse Sale Ulta
The Thickening Mousse From a Haircare Brand Lily Collins Uses Is 50% Off — Today Only
Shoppers Call This Chiffon Maxi Skirt a âGreat Additionâ to Their Spring and Summer Wardrobe, and Itâs on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Get “Tons of Compliments” Whenever They Wear This Comfortable and Flowy Maxi Skirt
Related Articles
Shoppers Call This Chiffon Maxi Skirt a âGreat Additionâ to Their Spring and Summer Wardrobe, and Itâs on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Get “Tons of Compliments” Whenever They Wear This Comfortable and Flowy Maxi Skirt
Katie Holmesâ Latest Street Style Featured the Summer Version of This 2023 Comeback Trend
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Summer-Ready Version of This 2023 Comeback Skirt Trend
These Flattering Jeans from Priyanka Chopraâs Go-To Denim Brand Are 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
Priyanka Chopra’s Go-To Denim Brand Has Flattering Jeans for Up to 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore an XXL Version of This Genius Summer Bag Trend
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Wore Matching 'Matrix'-Inspired Looks During Their Most Recent Date Night
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring String Bikini to the Beach
Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber Have Been Sporting This Trendy Collegiate Style Top and We Found A Similar Styles For $35 on Amazon
Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Preppy Trend, and You Can Shop the Look for $35 at Amazon
Bermuda shorts trend
I’m a Shopping Editor, and I’m Convinced This Controversial Shorts Trend Will be Everywhere This Summer
Editor-approved Amazon weekend deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 6 Best Deals I'm Buying This Weekend
Taylor Swift Loafers
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Practical Shoe Seen on Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes, and We Found 10 Similar Styles
Kate Middleton Metallic Shoe Trend
Kate Middleton Wore the Bold Shoe Trend That’s Showing Zero Signs of Quitting
Amazon Shoppers Say This Trendy $30 Two-Piece Swimsuit is "Cheeky" and "Classy"
This "Classy" $30 Swimsuit Has 2 Timeless Details That Amazon Shoppers Love
Amazon one-piece swimsuit roundup
Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ New One-Piece Swimsuits for Summer, and We Found the 10 Best for Under $40
Emily Ratajkowski Black Dress White Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Flattering Summer Dress Style I Can't Get Enough Of
Best of Alo Yoga Tout
The 13 Best Alo Yoga Products to Shop for Every Occasion
Kylie Jenner Sheer Dress Instagram Selfies
Kylie Jenner Styled a Super Sheer Dress With '90s Supermodel Curls