Kendall Jenner’s Internet-Breaking Mirror Selfie Included a Sexy Style Detail I Wear on Repeat

There’s nothing that’ll make me stop mindlessly scrolling like Kendall Jenner and her internet-breaking selfies. She’s consistently showing off her cool-girl style, reminding us why she’s the “It” girl of the moment. One of her latest selfies was an ode to her sister Kim Kardashain, as she posed in a two-piece Skims set on her Instagram story. The downside? The look is no longer available for purchase — but I found 10 ways for you to get the look, starting at $19.

Twist-Front Tops, Dresses, and Skirts

Instagram/ Kendall Jenner

I’ve seen my fair share of two-piece athleisure sets, and while nearly everyone has sported the look, I’m still not bored of the trend. Lounge and activewear sets are popular for a reason — they’re comfortable and easy to style. But Jenner’s top set the look apart, as it featured a twist-front detail. The eye-catching feature made it look like the model was wearing a simple tank that was rolled into a bra, accentuating both her bust and waist. Even though the Skims style is no longer available, you can find a similar style from Aoxjox on Amazon for just $27.

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Celebrities have been wearing various versions of the twisted top for ages; Christina Aguilera has donned criss-cross halter tops (wrapping around her neck while turning at the center breastbone), and other stars like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have sported the alluring style, too. If the twisted halter style is more your jam, this $19 top is the perfect way to get the look.

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

I’m a fan of the twisted top, too; I actually wear a similar sports bra version, like this Alo Yoga top, to hot yoga nearly every week. The top holds everything in while giving me the flexibility to stretch and move with ease. Even better, it doubles as a super cute crop top style that pairs well with high-waisted shorts and sneakers for casual wear. It’s ideal for hot summer days since it’s breathable and keeps me cool.

If stepping out in a little top isn’t for you, the twist-front detail can be found in more conservative options as well. Eva Longoria has worn a dress version of the sexy trend before, making it both classy and chic. The twisted style is also available in work-appropriate blouses, everyday tank tops, and even midi skirts.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Basically, the Jenner-approved aesthetic works for a wide-range of styles.

I know I’ll be adding more twisted styles to my collection; if you’re in the same boat, or have been influenced to try the look out for the first time, shop our editor-approved picks, above.

