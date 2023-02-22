Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on the Fancy Grandma Trend in a Tweed Jacket With No Shirt

The sequel to Bad Grandpa.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 @ 04:08PM
Kendall Jenner Vogue
Photo:

Zoe Ghertner/Vogue

Another day, another very good outfit from Kendall Jenner. When she's not hitting up the pilates studio in effortless cool-girl athleisure with her bestie Hailey Bieber or sparking romance rumors with the industry's hottest A-listers (ahem, Bad Bunny), Kenny is busy modeling high fashion in the glossy pages of Vogue, naturally.

Jenner starred in the magazine's "Unfinished Business" spread for its March issue and wore a variety of frayed, deconstructed, and "imperfect" looks straight off the runway. In one photo (captured by Zoë Ghertner) Jenner wore a white Givenchy tweed jacket with fringed edges, sans an undershirt, paired with matching jeans.

Kendall Jenner Poses Makeup-Free for Vogue

Zoe Ghertner/Vogue

Other looks from the shoot included a white ruffled asymmetric ALAÏA skirt paired with a green-and-white crochet top from The Row, a gothcore Maison Margiela tulle shirt (held together only by strings!), and a structural Dries Van Noten blazer-and-cargo-pants set. Jenner's messy updo and no-makeup makeup mirrored the shoot's undone concept.

Entertainment Tonight reports that over the weekend, the supermodel was spotted with Latin musician Bad Bunny on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe," a source told the outlet. "It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far."

