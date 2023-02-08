Kendall Jenner Just Posed Topless on Instagram

Kendall Jenner has a knack for pulling off anything (sheer dresses, no pants look). Confirming this statement to be true, Jenner decided to forgo her clothes altogether for a sultry Instagram dump shared with her 267 million followers.

On Tuesday, the supermodel went topless in a gallery of sexy videos posted to Instagram. In the first clip, Jenner posed in a two-piece lingerie set that matched her raven hair while mouthing words to a mystery song unable to be heard and pushing her tousled hair out of her face to reveal diamond drops earrings. In the next slide, the model showed off the same set in a mirror which also reflected her unmade bed in the background.

Jenner ditched the bra top for the third video which captured her strategically placing her one arm over her chest. In the recording, she tilted her face as she played with her hair and flickered her eyes at the camera.

“Gnight,” she captioned the string of videos posted to her grid. She ended the photo dump with a dark contrasted close-up selfie.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The KarJenners rushed to the comments to compliment their sister. Kim Kardashian said, “Actually perfect,” while Khloé Kardashian added, “Sexy mother fucker.” Her younger sister Kylie Jenner wrote, “perfection.”

Last week, the supermodel debuted her Proenza Schouler spring/summer 2023 campaign with bold colors and sleek silhouettes. In addition to Proenza Schouler, she also fronts Jimmy Choo's and Miu Miu's campaigns this season.

