Kendall Jenner Went Topless Under Her Jean Jacket

Absolutely nothing between her and her Calvins.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on July 25, 2023 @ 05:58PM
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Photo:

Julia Kulik

Nobody does denim-on-denim quite like Calvin Klein — expect for maybe Kendall Jenner. And the two fashion icons recently teamed up to capture the Canadian tuxedo to end all Canadian tuxedos in a super-sexy photoshoot by Julia Kulik.

On Monday, the supermodel shared some snaps wearing nothing but her Calvins, which included a dark wash boot-cut jeans with a matching jacket that she left unbuttoned to reveal her lack of undergarments. In one image, Kenny placed her hands in the back pockets of the pants, while another snap showed her from the back as she shimmied the jacket down around her ams.

Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein

Julia Kulik

Her hair was styled in a middle part and gentle beach waves, and a bronzy complexion, peach lips, and a smidge of smudged eyeliner completed her natural glam.

In other photos released by the brand, Jenner stripped down to her undies (CK, of course). She wore white bottoms with the brand's signature waistband and a coordinating T-shirt with a small embroidered CK logo on the chest.

Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein

Julia Kulik

In another shot, Jenner lay along a white mattress in a matching gray lingerie set. While propped up on her elbows, one of the triangular-shaped bralette's spaghetti straps slipped off her shoulder as she posed.

Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein

Julia Kulik

The brand also shared a behind-the-scenes video from set to their Instagram page. In the clip, Jenner is seen doing what she does best: working her angles.

"The full look," the brand captioned the grid post. "@kendalljenner in premium denim essentials, wearing the Classic Trucker Jacket and Original Bootcut Jeans. #mycalvins"

When Jenner is not busy modeling underwear, she's captaining a ship in an itty-bitty bikini. Over the weekend, Jenner shared a bird's eye-view video clip that captured her steering a yacht on the open water while wearing a black-and-white striped swimsuit and a baseball cap.

