Kendall Jenner's Tiny Naked Dress Included Petal Pasties

And a Y2K-inspired skinny scarf.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on May 31, 2023 @ 04:41PM
Kendall Jenner Pastie Dress Instagram Story
Photo:

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Out of all of Hollywood's biggest fashion risk-takers and trend purveyors, Kendall Jenner has become one of the reigning queens of the naked dress. And she often scores extra points for freeing the nipple in unconventional ways (see: her graphic graphic T-shirt). The model's most recent OOTN included some of her favorite and most controversial trends, which culminated with a head-turning David Koma micro-minidress.

On Wednesday, Jenner showed off the statement piece on a video shared to her Instagram Story. In the clip, Jenner posed on a boat while wearing a bodycon minidress with a sheer mesh neckline that included bright red petal pasties on the chest. A matching long and skinny crimson scarf put a Y2K spin on the look, which also included black pointy-toe slingback heels.

Kendall Jenner Pastie Dress Instagram Story

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

In addition to the light-as-air scarf, Jenner accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and nothing else. Her shiny raven hair was styled in loose waves and a middle part, and her minimalistic makeup look allowed the attention-catching dress to do the talking. She tagged both the designer and her stylist Dani Michelle in the Story.

Just earlier this week, Kenny shared yet another totally see-through look from what appears to be the same trip. She posted a series of selfies in front of the ocean while wearing a navy blue mesh dress over a matching string bikini. In the last slide, the reality star also posed alongside a couple of pals.

