Kendall Jenner's Teeny-Tiny Bikini Featured a Surprising Print

Fancy grandma trend meets thong bikini.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on April 10, 2023 @ 04:43PM
Kendall Jenner Dubai
Photo:

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner's model off-duty wardrobe ranges from a nipple-freeing tank dress to a faux-fur coat and trucker hat, and her most recent relaxed 'fit stayed true to the star's stripped down M.O. — and combined two celebrity-beloved trends: fancy grandma and the tiniest bikinis retailers have to offer.

On Monday, Jenner shared an Instagram photo dump capturing her OOO status. The reality star lounged by the pool in a white and floral-print swimsuit consisting of a ruffled, underwire top and thong bottoms which she paired with an orange baseball cap. Of course, the suit (made by Heavy Manners) isn't on the market just yet, adding a level of expected Kar-Jenner eclecticism. Jenner gave followers a sneak peek at the two-piece in her gallery which showed her modeling the suit on an ivory lounge chair.

Kendall Jenner Instagram Bikini

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Letting the photos speak for themselves, Jenner skipped a caption altogether, though he friends were quick to drop some comments on the thirst trap. Stylist and family friend Dani Michelle wrote, "OMG," while pal Lauren Perez commented, "Bodddddyyyyyyy."

When she's not strutting down the runway or lounging by a body of water, another one of Jenner's hobbies includes horseback riding. Last week, the reality star was spotted on a date with her alleged new beau Bad Bunny, during which the two shared a horse at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center, according to People.

