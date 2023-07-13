Kendall Jenner Lounged in the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bra and Matching Hot Pants

There’s no such thing as too much skin, especially when it comes to Kendall Jenner’s wardrobe. From stringy two-pieces to barely-there naked dresses, Kendall loves to keep her wardrobe staples as small as her vibes are high. But nothing compares to her latest version of a lazy day ‘fit: a teeny-tiny underboob-baring bra and cheeky hot pants.

On Wednesday, the supermodel shared her current state of mind, “always sleepy,” alongside a roundup of snapshots on her Instagram grid. In the photo dump, Kendall shared a mirror selfie that showed her flexing her modeling chops in a heather-gray two-piece set comprised of a high-neck, underboob-baring bra top and matching cheeky low-rise boy shorts. Jenner took the snap in what appeared to be her bedroom, with her red case-covered iPhone blocking the entirety of her face as her tousled raven hair sat swept behind her ears.

Kendall Jenner/IG

Other photos captured Kendall enjoying the finer things in life: comfort foods, dreamy sunsets, and sunrises from her bed. In a later snap, she captured a close-up of her dream truck named June Bug with chocolate brown padded seats and a pearly white interior.

Kendall Jenner/IG

She followed up that Instagram with even more content on her Instagram story, including a selfie that saw her posing in a stunning blue gingham ruched A-line midi dress outside of Candy Kitchen before enjoying a plate of pancakes and a cup of coffee. She had a see-through tote on her shoulder while she sported white thong sandals and itty-bitty black shades.

