Kendall Jenner Showed Off Her Tan Lines in a Barely-There Bikini

A sign of a summer well spent.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Updated on August 26, 2023 @ 02:47PM
Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Getty

While many people try to prevent unwanted tan lines at all costs (sunbathing topless, filling in their pale skin with self-tanner), Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, is looking on the bright side and sees her stripes as a sign of a summer well spent. 

With fall almost here, Kendall is savoring the sun's rays for as long as possible and booked an end-of-summer girls' trip to Mexico with pals Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye. And unsurprisingly, they've spent most of their warm-weather getaway on a boat (excuse me, yacht) that seemingly had a dress code of bikinis-only.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Showing off her freshly-bronzed skin on her Instagram Story, Kendall wore in a stringy spotted two-piece while filming herself in the mirror. After striking a few poses, she playfully pulled down one side of her bottoms, revealing a flash of skin that outlined the shape of her swimsuit. Kendall's dark brunette hair was pulled back, and she accessorized with a gold necklace that featured a horseshoe pendant. 

Kendall Jenner

Kenall Jenner Instagram

In the next slide of Kendall's Story, she snapped a pic with Bieber while sporting a see-through black maxi dress, matching flip-flops, and a black-and-white woven tote. Hailey, for her part, wore a golden yellow minidress with white strappy sandals and a massive "B" for Bieber diamond necklace.  

Over on her grid, Kendall shared a caption-less carousel of even more envy-inducing content from her vacation abroad — including a bikini selfie, a picturesque view of the ocean, and four shot glasses filled with 818 Tequila.

