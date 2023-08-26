Kendall Jenner Showed Off Her Tan Lines in a Barely-There Bikini

While many people try to prevent unwanted tan lines at all costs (sunbathing topless, filling in their pale skin with self-tanner), Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, is looking on the bright side and sees her stripes as a sign of a summer well spent.



With fall almost here, Kendall is savoring the sun's rays for as long as possible and booked an end-of-summer girls' trip to Mexico with pals Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye. And unsurprisingly, they've spent most of their warm-weather getaway on a boat (excuse me, yacht) that seemingly had a dress code of bikinis-only.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Showing off her freshly-bronzed skin on her Instagram Story, Kendall wore in a stringy spotted two-piece while filming herself in the mirror. After striking a few poses, she playfully pulled down one side of her bottoms, revealing a flash of skin that outlined the shape of her swimsuit. Kendall's dark brunette hair was pulled back, and she accessorized with a gold necklace that featured a horseshoe pendant.

Kenall Jenner Instagram

In the next slide of Kendall's Story, she snapped a pic with Bieber while sporting a see-through black maxi dress, matching flip-flops, and a black-and-white woven tote. Hailey, for her part, wore a golden yellow minidress with white strappy sandals and a massive "B" for Bieber diamond necklace.

Over on her grid, Kendall shared a caption-less carousel of even more envy-inducing content from her vacation abroad — including a bikini selfie, a picturesque view of the ocean, and four shot glasses filled with 818 Tequila.