Kendall Jenner's Boat Captain Uniform Included an Itty-Bitty String Bikini and a Baseball Cap

It’s a yacht girl summer.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 12:17PM
Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Photo:

getty

While Kendall Jenner is certainly no stranger to frequenting a boat or two in her day (no, we’re still not over that Harry Styles rendezvous, thanks for asking), the supermodel just took yachting to a whole new level by seizing the captain’s seat for a summer joyride while wearing the smallest string bikini and … not much else.

On Saturday, Jenner rang in the weekend by sharing aerial footage of her driving a gigantic white boat through calm ocean waters. As the drone descended over the model's shoulder, fans got a better look at her take on a captain’s uniform, which included a black-and-white striped string bikini top and matching high-cut bottoms. A simple black baseball cap, a silver bracelet, and a bright blue manicure served as the finishing touches for Kendall’s summertime look, and she left her brunette hair down straight to effortlessly blow in the wind.

“My lady,” Jenner simply captioned the short clip.

Naturally, plenty of family, friends, and fans flocked to the model’s comments to voice their support for the glamorous video, with one fan writing, “Kendall out here living the no kids rich auntie lifestyle 👏,” and her older sister Kim Kardashian commenting, “HOT.”

Though Kendall’s video proved that she knows how to play hard, it came just days after she demonstrated that she also knows how to work hard when announcing her recent ambassador partnership with L’Oreal Paris.

Kendall Jenner Poses For L'Oreal Paris As New Ambassador

Last week, the model and new face of the brand announced the venture on Instagram, writing, “Ever since i was little i can remember L’Oréal being a part of my life and routine. which makes this moment extra special for me :) I’m excited and honored to be joining @lorealparis family and to stand along with so many inspiring women. I’m worth it, as are you ❤️.”

