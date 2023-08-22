Kendall Jenner's Latest Stella McCartney Campaign Is Horse-Girl Fashion at Its Finest

If you didn't already know, Kendall Jenner is a proud horse girl. "I've always loved animals. I rode horses for 10 years, so I thought I was going to be a professional horseback rider and then a vet," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2016. Fate, of course, had different plans for the second-youngest member of the Kar-Jenner clan, and she ended up in the fashion industry, modeling for everyone from her sister Kim's shapewear line Skims to Calvin Klein. Now, she's combining the two passions — modeling and horses — for Stella McCartney.

Shot by Harley Weir, the photos feature the 818 Tequila founder in the Camargue Salt Flats of France, surrounded by the region's famous white ponies, who were trained by horse whisperer and rescuer Jean-Francois Pignon. Naturally, Jenner's background in riding and caring for horses made her the perfect face of the campaign, according to founder Stella McCartney.

Courtesy of Stella McCartney, Photo by Harley Weir

“I knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do," says the designer of her latest collection. "Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch; you can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures and them with her."

The campaign finds Jenner in an array of poses with the herd, modeling the latest from the famously fur-free British fashion line. This season's vegan material innovations from McCartney include crocodile-effect material, leather created from grape and apple waste, and accessories made from fungi mycelium. The company is focused on offering more leather and fur alternatives that use natural ingredients, as opposed to plastic.

"The ready-to-wear collection is crafted from 92% conscious materials, making it Stella McCartney’s most responsible winter offering to date," the brand claims in a press release.

Courtesy of Stella McCartney, Photo by Harley Weir

The campaign, on the other hand, proves being an animal lover in the fashion world can be just as glamorous as it is ethical. In one photo, Jenner dons a gown with braid and cutout detailing, holding a matching black purse while a horse stands up on its hind legs. Another shows her wearing a bright skirt, a sharp blazer with strong shoulders, a matching red purse, and a pair of sculptural heels, standing still among a group of running horses. Finally, in an ultra-dramatic moment, the model lies saddle-free on one of the pony's backs at dusk, wearing just a pair of thigh-high boots and a matching purse.

When a famously cruelty-free brand, an equestrian model, and a herd of white ponies team up for a collection shoot, you get Horse-girl fashion at its finest.



The Stella McCartney Winter 2023 will be available to shop in boutiques, selected retailers worldwide, and at stellamccartney.com from August 2023.

