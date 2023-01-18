Kendall Jenner Redefined Athleisure in Split-Hem Leggings and a Cropped Cardigan

We're halfway through January, and it appears Kendall Jenner is still sticking with her New Years' resolutions with another pilates class alongside her BFF and model peer Hailey Bieber. To be fair, though, the two have been hitting up the studio long before 2023 and their frequent workouts are always guaranteed to come with the chicest of gym outfits.

On Tuesday, Jenner was spotted leaving the pilates studio in trendy black split-hem flared leggings, which she paired with a white sports bra and a black cropped cardigan (only buttoned once). She accessorized with a New York Yankees baseball cap, light blue and gray Nike sneakers, a large black gym bag, and coordinating sunglasses. Kendall's dark hair was worn down beneath her hat, and she carried a leather bomber jacket on her forearm.

Bieber's athleisure look, for her part, included a beige trucker jacket, which she wore with coordinating hot pants and a white T-shirt.

The pals truly never miss when it comes to their post-pilates 'fits from twinning in bra-and-leggings sets to '80s-inspired windbreakers. However, over the weekend, they traded in their sweats for formal-wear. The two attended Lori Harvey's 26th birthday bash in matching LBDs. Jenner's was a sheer, one-shoulder dress with a red leaf choker, while Bieber's mini included a midsection ruffle and lace cutouts.

Kendall and Hailey are now practically attached at the hip, but Jenner once revealed that it was her sister Kylie Jenner who actually introduced the two friends. “[Hailey] was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland [Alec Baldwin‘s daughter],” Jenner previously told Elle. "Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her."