Kendall Jenner Wore the Slinkiest Baby Blue Slip Dress on Easter

Easter egg chic.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 @ 09:17AM
Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Like any and every holiday, the KarJenners went all out on Easter Sunday. From the dip-dyed eggs to the bunny ears — and, of course, their outfits — everything was over-the-top. 

But leave it to Kendall Jenner to stay on theme and still look stylish. Yesterday, the supermodel shared a slideshow of snapshots from the family celebration on Instagram. Showing off her Easter-chic ensemble, Kendall posed on a teak lounge chair next to a bouquet of sunflowers outside while wearing a slinky baby blue slip dress from Stella McCartney's debut collection for Chloé back in 1998. The silk midi dress featured a halter neckline trimmed in white lace and two tiny straps that tied together in the back.

Kendall went barefoot and kept her accessories — a pair of diamond studs and black oval-shaped sunglasses — minimal, while her glam was natural, and included milky nails, rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip, and loose curls.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kendall, who is the only Kardashian sibling without children, cheekily captioned the post: "auntie kenny."

Last year, Kendall revealed that her mom Kris Jenner regularly pressures her to have kids of her own. In an interview with Extra TV, Kendall reacted to a clip of Kris telling Ellen DeGeneres that she hoped the model would be the next of her kids to give her a grandchild. "I’m just [very much] living day by day," Kendall said in response to her mom's wishes. "But I do get baby fever a lot of the time. Especially with [Kylie’s] newborn... I hang out with all of [my nieces and nephews], and I’m like, It would be so fun to have one too. But, I’m chilling.”

She added, "I’m just living life right now as a free bird."

Related Articles
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Celebrated Easter Topless by the Pool
The 99 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 88% Off
The 99 Best Amazon Deals to Shop for Up to 82% Off This Weekend
sofia vergara America's Got Talent crewneck
Sofia Vergara Styled Kendall Jenner's Favorite Tights Trend With the Most Relatable Crewneck
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Went Full-On Barbie in an Itty-Bitty Hot Pink Bikini
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in a Gold Bikini During Golden Hour
kim kardashian pink coat ig
Kim Kardashian Wore a Gigantic Pink Faux Fur Coat While Playfully Trolling Khloé and Kourtney
Amazon Easter dresses under $50
Amazon Is Overflowing With Flattering Easter Dresses — Here Are the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time
The $35 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
The $36 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
Zendaya tom holland spiderman no way home premiere
Zendaya Wore a Silky Slip Dress and Knee-High Boots During a Rare Date Night With Tom Holland
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath a Sheer White Tank Minidress
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Show Off Their Matching Mother-Daughter Style on Instagram
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
The Cozy $49 Cashmere Top Kendall Jenner Wears Lead
The Cozy $49 Cashmere Top Kendall Jenner Wears Has Sold Out Twice This Week — but It’s Back in Stock Now
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Updated Audrey Hepburn's Signature Style in a Plunging LBD and Sheer Headscarf
A woman styles a white Easter dress with a white blazer.
8 Ways to Style a White Dress for Easter
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Drinking Wine in a Faux Fur Coat and Trucker Hat Is a Major Mood