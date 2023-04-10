Kendall Jenner Wore the Slinkiest Baby Blue Slip Dress on Easter

Like any and every holiday, the KarJenners went all out on Easter Sunday. From the dip-dyed eggs to the bunny ears — and, of course, their outfits — everything was over-the-top.



But leave it to Kendall Jenner to stay on theme and still look stylish. Yesterday, the supermodel shared a slideshow of snapshots from the family celebration on Instagram. Showing off her Easter-chic ensemble, Kendall posed on a teak lounge chair next to a bouquet of sunflowers outside while wearing a slinky baby blue slip dress from Stella McCartney's debut collection for Chloé back in 1998. The silk midi dress featured a halter neckline trimmed in white lace and two tiny straps that tied together in the back.

Kendall went barefoot and kept her accessories — a pair of diamond studs and black oval-shaped sunglasses — minimal, while her glam was natural, and included milky nails, rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip, and loose curls.



Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kendall, who is the only Kardashian sibling without children, cheekily captioned the post: "auntie kenny."

Last year, Kendall revealed that her mom Kris Jenner regularly pressures her to have kids of her own. In an interview with Extra TV, Kendall reacted to a clip of Kris telling Ellen DeGeneres that she hoped the model would be the next of her kids to give her a grandchild. "I’m just [very much] living day by day," Kendall said in response to her mom's wishes. "But I do get baby fever a lot of the time. Especially with [Kylie’s] newborn... I hang out with all of [my nieces and nephews], and I’m like, It would be so fun to have one too. But, I’m chilling.”

She added, "I’m just living life right now as a free bird."