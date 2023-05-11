Kendall Jenner's Sexy Loungewear Included a Twisted Bra Top and Matching Hot Pants

While we common folk usually hang around the house in mismatching sweats and old T-shirts (until a Zoom meeting forces us to put on real clothes, that is), being a Kardashian presumably comes with too many perks to name, including unlimited access to the hottest loungewear company of the moment: SKIMS. Well, Kendall Jenner just gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her house 'fit (which was all borrowed from her older sister Kim Kardashian's brand), and as expected, it looked as comfy as it was cute.

On Wednesday, the model shared a mirror selfie (one of Kenny's preferred forms of photography) to her Instagram Story showing off her all-white set that included a twisted plunging bra top with a knot in the middle paired with ruched, dip-front hot pants. Jenner took the snap in what appeared to be her bathroom, with her red, case-covered iPhone obstructing the majority of her face as her wet raven hair sat tucked behind her ears. Like every good model/influencer/reality star, Jenner made sure to tag the shapewear company in the corner of her post.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Unfortunately, according to Cosmopolitan, the set doesn't appear to be available just yet. But if we know the Kardashians (and their matriarch Kris Jenner), this simple mirror pic is a strategic marketing ploy to promote some new pieces from Kimberly's line, so don't be surprised if this look hits the SKIMS site in the near future.

While the loungewear two-piece may seem a little unconventional for everyday wear, Kendall is no stranger to wearing her underwear out of the house. Case in point? Just look at her 2023 Met Gala after-party outfit.

Getty Images

For the occasion, the model wore a super-short sheer sequined romper layered under a high-rise thong designed by Nensi Dojaka. The head-turning ensemble was an ode to a look from Chanel’s spring 1994 show and a tribute to the legendary late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who served as the 2023 gala's honoree and theme.