Kendall Jenner Slayed Date-Night Style in a Sheer Top and a Fuzzy Micro Miniskirt

Since splitting from Devin Booker six months ago, Kendall Jenner is seemingly dipping her toe back into the dating pool. And with a rumored new boyfriend, of course, comes a heap of new date-night looks.

Case in point? On Saturday, the supermodel stepped out for dinner at Carbone in New York City with Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) in an outfit that was equally as fun as it was flirty.



For the outing, Kendall opted to go braless underneath a semi-sheer brown crop top with a single strap that hung slightly off one shoulder. On bottom, she wore a brown leather micro miniskirt clad in a fuzzy fabric on waistband and hemline and a pair of coordinating knee-high boots covered in buckles from top to bottom. Both pieces were from Blumarine's fall-winter 2023 collection, and Kendall styled them with diamond studs and tiny shoulder bag. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and worn in loose waves, while the rest of her evening glam included a nude lip and smoky eye makeup.

Bad Bunny was spotted arriving to the restaurant separate from Kendall, dressed in black trousers and a black T-shirt paired with a pale yellow and black leather jacket. He accessorized with nighttime sunglasses, hoop earrings, and layered chain necklaces.



Getty

Back in February, Kendall and Bunny were first linked after they were seen on what appeared to be a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber at Wally's in Beverly Hills. After that, they were spotted together on several more occasions, including at Coachella, out to more late-night dinners with friends, and on a horse. "Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a source previously shared with Us Weekly, adding that Kendall's "feelings are starting to grow" the more time she spends with him.



The insider continued, “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”