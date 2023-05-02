Kendall Jenner Wore a Thong Over Her Sheer, Sequined Romper to the 2023 Met Gala After-Party

When it comes to the Met Gala after-party dress code, less is more — at least according to the celebrities, like EmRata, who wore sheer bustier midi dress with matching opera gloves, and Rita Ora and her revealing two-piece lingerie set. Kendall Jenner seemingly got the memo, arriving in a barely-there look alongside her new beau, Bad Bunny.

On Monday, the supermodel arrived at the Met Gala bash in a custom Nensi Dojaka look inspired by a look from Chanel’s Spring 1994 show, which included a sheer, sequined micro-romper with short shorts, a black tank top bolero, and delicate pearl straps. The most notable part of the eye-catching look was undoubtedly the black thong she wore over top of her clothes. The model styled the risqué number with a sparkly clutch, one-of-a-kind diamond studs from the Gismondi 1754 High Jewelry Ghiaccio Collection, and black strappy heels.

Gotham/GC Images

Beauty-wise, she wore her straight hair in a sleek half-up-half-down hairstyle and teamed her smoky eye makeup with pink lipstick.

Perhaps the only thing more exciting than this controversial, undies-on-the-outside ensemble was the hard launch with her new beau Bad Bunny who accompanied the model as her date. The rapper kept it casually cool in a neutral-toned ensemble consisting of a light brown jacket with a large cross necklace, a plain white tee, and black slacks.

Getty Images

Kendall and Bad Bunny arrived separately at the actual Met stairs. Kendall continued her no-pants trend, donning a sequined, cheeky black bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves, bold shoulders, and a silver crystal-embellished collar. She teamed the glittery one-piece with sky-high sparkly lace-up platform boots and diamond stud earrings.

As for Bad Bunny's carpet look, he opted for an all-white Jacquemus suit with a surprising twist. It was strictly business in the front until he turned around and revealed the party in the back: a massive cut-out and a J-pendant. He added a dramatic rosette shawl that hung over his arms.

