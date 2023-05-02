Kendall Jenner Wore a Thong Over Her Sheer, Sequined Romper to the 2023 Met Gala After-Party

The only thing more exciting? Her Bad Bunny hard-launch.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 @ 09:58AM
Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to the Met Gala after-party dress code, less is more — at least according to the celebrities, like EmRata, who wore sheer bustier midi dress with matching opera gloves, and Rita Ora and her revealing two-piece lingerie set. Kendall Jenner seemingly got the memo, arriving in a barely-there look alongside her new beau, Bad Bunny.

On Monday, the supermodel arrived at the Met Gala bash in a custom Nensi Dojaka look inspired by a look from Chanel’s Spring 1994 show, which included a sheer, sequined micro-romper with short shorts, a black tank top bolero, and delicate pearl straps. The most notable part of the eye-catching look was undoubtedly the black thong she wore over top of her clothes. The model styled the risqué number with a sparkly clutch, one-of-a-kind diamond studs from the Gismondi 1754 High Jewelry Ghiaccio Collection, and black strappy heels. 

Kendall Jenner Bad Bunny

Gotham/GC Images

Beauty-wise, she wore her straight hair in a sleek half-up-half-down hairstyle and teamed her smoky eye makeup with pink lipstick. 

Perhaps the only thing more exciting than this controversial, undies-on-the-outside ensemble was the hard launch with her new beau Bad Bunny who accompanied the model as her date. The rapper kept it casually cool in a neutral-toned ensemble consisting of a light brown jacket with a large cross necklace, a plain white tee, and black slacks.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Getty Images

Kendall and Bad Bunny arrived separately at the actual Met stairs. Kendall continued her no-pants trend, donning a sequined, cheeky black bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves, bold shoulders, and a silver crystal-embellished collar. She teamed the glittery one-piece with sky-high sparkly lace-up platform boots and diamond stud earrings.

As for Bad Bunny's carpet look, he opted for an all-white  Jacquemus suit with a surprising twist. It was strictly business in the front until he turned around and revealed the party in the back: a massive cut-out and a J-pendant. He added a dramatic rosette shawl that hung over his arms.

Related Articles
Nicole Kidman Met Gala Undereye
Nicole Kidman’s Flawless Met Gala Skin Called on This Facelift in a Bottle That’s Selling Fast
Priyanka Met Gala Beauty
Priyanka Chopra Owes Her Met Gala Glow to the Face-Sculpting Tool That Smooths Fine Lines in 5 Minutes Flat
Jennifer Lopez 2023 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez's 2023 Met Gala Look Was Both Sexy and Regal
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Announced Her Second Pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala
Jessica Chastain Met Gala Wig
Jessica Chastain Channeled Karl Lagerfeld With New Platinum Blonde Hair at the 2023 Met Gala
Lea Michele Beauty Met Gala
Lea Michele’s 2023 Met Gala Glow Was Thanks to the Face Oil Shoppers Say Makes Them Look “10 Years Younger"
Daisy Edgar-Jones wears rosettes, a Met Gala 2023 fashion trends.
The "Blink and You'll Miss It" Trend That Took Over the Met Gala Carpet
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's 2023 Met Gala Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Train
Suki Waterhouse Hair Met Gala
Suki Waterhouse's 2023 Met Gala Hair Channeled an "Effortlessly Romantic" Brigitte Bardot
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna Arrived at the 2023 Met Gala Wearing the Biggest White Flowers, Ever
Lizzo Met Gala Beauty Exclusive
Lizzo's 2023 Met Gala Hair and Makeup Was an Ode to Audrey Hepburn With a Twist
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Pre-Met Gala Look Included This Non-Boring Shoe Trend
Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Met Gala
Kristen stewart 2023 met gala
Kristen Stewart Wore a Gamine Cropped Blazer and Trousers at the 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Stepped Out Met Gala-Ready in Head-to-Toe Chanel